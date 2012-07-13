SINGAPORE, July 13 The Asian naphtha price
hovered at a six-week high of $844 a tonne Friday on a spike in
Brent crude, while the inter-month premium extended gains to
stay at two-month high of $10 a tonne as the market was firm on
strong fundamentals.
The inter-month premium reflects the differential between
front-month second-half August price and second-half September
value.
Some traders were concerned that a shutdown lasting more
than a month in a Japanese refinery could have repercussions for
supplies although Japanese buyers had not reacted to the
situation as of Friday.
Top refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Friday it
would indefinitely shut all units at its 240,200 barrels per day
(bpd) Mizushima-B refinery after discovering that inspection
records had not been properly kept.
"There will be an impact on naphtha supplies as there are
two crackers in Mizushima," said a Singapore-based trader.
Asahi Kasei and Mitsubishi Chemicals owned a cracker each at
the area, with a total capacity of close to 900,000 tonnes per
year.
But in the short-term, traders were expecting a better
supplied market in August compared to July as Western exports
will continue to stream in at steady volumes.
About 400,000 tonnes of Western naphtha have been
provisionally booked for next month arrival versus earlier
expectations of just 150,000 tonnes.
"I think 400,000 tonnes of Western naphtha are enough for
Asia next month because India's Reliance is also expected to
resume exports. There should be more supplies in the market,"
said a North Asian trader.
Many traders had previously expected Reliance to ship out
150,000 tonnes of naphtha this month, but it may have channeled
the feedstock into its own naphtha crackers or gasoline pool.
Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline.
GASOLINE CRACKS AT 5-WEEK HIGH
Gasoline margins jumped by about 15 percent to reach a
5-week high of $8.58 a barrel, after falling nearly 6 percent
the previous day.
Traders said prompt supplies and that for August will be
tight with Taiwan's Formosa skipping exports for the fourth
month in a row in August.
This came at a time when Thailand and India were making rare
imports. Thailand has to continue importing gasoline following a
fire at Bangchak Petroleum while India's HPCL was purchasing
cargoes because of maintenance at its plant.
HPCL has bought around 35,000 tonnes of gasoline for early
August delivery to Mundra at premiums of $7.00-$8.00 a barrel on
a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
Traders said the seller could be Vitol.
Separately, Indonesia's import demand for August is expected
to be strong as travelling usually increases during the fasting
month. Families usually get together to break their fast.
Pertamina has issued a tender to buy a 200,000 barrels
92-octane gasoline cargo for Aug. 3-5 delivery to Balikpapan and
another cargo of similar grade and volumes for Aug. 5-7 delivery
to Cilacap.
The tender closes on July 17, with offers to stay valid
until July 18.
SINGAPORE CASH TRADES: Total sold to SK Energy a 92-octane
gasoline cargo for July 28 to Aug. 1 loading at $110.10 a
barrel, making this the only cash deal for the day.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 844.00 14.50 1.75 829.50 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 834.00 13.50 1.65 820.50 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 10.00 1.00 11.11 9.00 <NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 91.51 1.61 1.79 89.90 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.26 0.11 9.57 1.15 <NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 82.60 -0.28 -0.34 82.88 <NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 115.54 3.10 2.76 112.44 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 113.30 3.10 2.81 110.20 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 110.10 3.10 2.90 107.00 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 8.58 1.13 15.17 7.45 <GL92-SIN-CR
>
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 101.52 1.97 1.98 99.55
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 833.00 13.50 1.65 819.50 <NACFRJPSWMc
>
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 5.50 1.00 22.22 4.50 <NACFRJPSDMc
>
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 827.50 12.50 1.53 815.00 <NACFRJPSWMc
>
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 17.15 4.50 35.57 12.65 <NAPTC4SPDMc
>
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 19.75 5.30 36.68 14.45 <NAPTC4SPDMc
>
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 90.65 1.00 1.12 89.65 <NAFOBSGSWMc
>
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.90 0.20 28.57 0.70 <NAFOBSGSDMc
>
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 89.75 0.80 0.90 88.95 <NAFOBSGSWMc
>
Naphtha Cracks M1 -9.58 -0.59 6.56 -8.99 <NACFRJPCKMc
>
East-West Naphtha M1 14.25 -2.25 -13.64 16.50
East-West Naphtha M2 17.75 1.12 6.73 16.63
NWE Naphtha M1 818.75 15.75 1.96 803.00 <NAPCNWEAMc1
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 9.00 4.37 94.38 4.63 <NAPCNWEASMc
>
NWE Naphtha M2 809.75 11.38 1.43 798.37 <NAPCNWEAMc2
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -11.55 -0.71 6.55 -10.84 <NAPCNWEACMc
>
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -10.95 -0.37 3.50 -10.58 <NAPCNWEACMc
>
*Sing refers to Singapore
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)