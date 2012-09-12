SINGAPORE, Sept 12 The Asian naphtha price was at a fresh 4-1/2 month high of $1,014.50 a tonne on Wednesday but margins eased from a five-month high to a four-session low of $143.53 a tonne as firm feedstock prices hurt petrochemical margins. Naphtha is used to make petrochemical products including plastics. Traders said petrochemical prices were not rising fast enough to reflect the high raw material cost caused by tight naphtha supplies. "The market is starting to soften a bit because the high naphtha prices are eating into the petrochemical margins," said a Singapore-based trader. Gasoline cracks was marginally up by 1.63 percent to reach a fresh two-week high of $9.28 a barrel due to recent demand from Vietnam as its sole refinery was only able to start supplying to the market this week after an unexpected shutdown previously. The country's 135,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Dung Quat plant, although restarted operations in mid-August after a near two-week shutdown, was only able resume gasoil and gasoline deliveries from this week. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: Kuwait Petroleum Corp has offered 24,000 tonnes of light naphtha for Oct. 22-23 lifting in a tender closing on Wednesday. The results will likely be known a day after. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No deals. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 1014.50 1.50 0.15 1013.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 1001.00 2.00 0.20 999.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 13.00 -1.00 -7.14 14.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 110.49 0.16 0.15 110.33 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.70 -0.23 -11.92 1.93 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 143.53 -7.12 -4.73 150.65 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 131.85 1.32 1.01 130.53 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 128.80 0.80 0.63 128.00 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 125.48 1.30 1.05 124.18 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 9.35 0.15 1.63 9.20 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 116.13 1.15 1.00 114.98 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 999.50 2.50 0.25 997.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 10.50 0.50 5.00 10.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 989.00 2.00 0.20 987.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 8.15 1.15 16.43 7.00 M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 11.15 0.20 1.83 10.95 M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 110.15 0.15 0.14 110.00 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.50 -0.05 -3.23 1.55 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 108.65 0.20 0.18 108.45 Naphtha Cracks M1 -6.24 -0.93 17.51 -5.31 East-West Naphtha M1 -1.00 -1.25 -500.00 0.25 East-West Naphtha M2 2.50 0.75 42.86 1.75 NWE Naphtha M1 1000.50 3.75 0.38 996.75 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 14.00 2.50 21.74 11.50 NWE Naphtha M2 986.50 1.25 0.13 985.25 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -6.52 -1.01 18.33 -5.51 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -7.92 -0.72 10.00 -7.20 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Robert Birsel)