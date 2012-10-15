SINGAPORE, Oct 15 Asian naphtha prices were
lower on Monday at a four-session low of $974.00 a tonne because
of weaker European gasoline values. Naphtha's refining margin
was also $6.58 weaker at $116.45 a tonne.
Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline.
"Demand in Asia looks steady from what I can see. The drop
is driven by the weaker Western sentiment," said a
Singapore-based naphtha trader.
Some buying interest was also seen from petrochemical makers
during the day. South Korea's LG Chem bought 50,000 tonnes of
naphtha for second-half November delivery to Daesan at a premium
of $14.50 per tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F)
basis.
LG Chem's latest purchase is higher than YNCC's
purchase of 75,000 tonnes for second-half November at premiums
of $13.50-$14.00 per tonne to Japan quotes on a C&F basis.
LG Chem last bought 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for November
earlier this month. Of the total, 25,000 tonnes were for
first-half delivery to Yeosu at a premium of $11.00-$12.00 to
Japan quotes and the remaining for the second half at $12-$13
premium.
More details emerged on Formosa Petrochemical Corp's
last Friday's purchase of two-three naphtha cargoes
with traders saying that the premium levels were likely to have
been done at $11.00-12.00 to Japan quotes on a C&F Mailiao
basis.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS:
- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd issued a tender
to sell 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for November 17-19 loading. The
tender closes on October 17 and is valid up to October 18.
GASOLINE CRACKS SINKS TO 7-SESSION LOW
Asia's gasoline cracks sunk to a seven-session low of $9.61
a barrel following lower European values and weakening Western
African demand for gasoline.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) is seeking
1.643 million tonnes of 92-octane gasoline, 1.097 million tonnes
of gasoil with 500 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur and 548,000
tonnes of LPG for delivery into Khor Al-Zubair terminal.
The contract starts once it is effective up to December
2013, the document showed. The tender closes on Oct. 23.
Vietnam's Petrolimex also issued a tender to buy 10,000
tonnes of 95-octane gasoline for November 1-3 delivery. The
tender closed on October 12 and is valid to October 15.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One naphtha deal, one gasoline deal.
- Trafigura sold a 95-octane gasoline cargo for Nov. 2 to
Nov. 6 loading to Shell at $127.80 a barrel.
- On naphtha, Mabanaft sold a first-half December/first-half
March spread deal to Shell at $29.50 a tonne.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev Close RIC
Change
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 974.00 -11.00 -1.12 985.00 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 960.00 -11.50 -1.18 971.50 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 14.00 0.50 3.70 13.50 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 105.64 -1.25 -1.17 106.89 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.64 0.00 0.00 1.64 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 116.45 -6.58 -5.35 123.03 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 130.50 -1.40 -1.06 131.90 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 127.80 -1.39 -1.07 129.19 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 123.95 -1.40 -1.12 125.35 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 9.61 -0.81 -7.77 10.42 GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 Change % Prev Close RIC
GMT) Change
Brent M1 114.34 -0.60 -0.52 114.94
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 958.25 -12.25 -1.26 970.50
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 8.25 -1.25 -13.16 9.50
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 950.00 -11.00 -1.14 961.00
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 9.65 -1.00 -9.39 10.65
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 13.10 -0.65 -4.73 13.75
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 105.40 -1.25 -1.17 106.65
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.30 -0.10 -7.14 1.40
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 104.10 -1.15 -1.09 105.25
Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.78 -0.62 7.60 -8.16
East-West Naphtha M1 -4.00 2.00 -33.33 -6.00
East-West Naphtha M2 7.50 0.25 3.45 7.25
NWE Naphtha M1 962.25 -14.25 -1.46 976.50
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 19.75 -3.00 -13.19 22.75
NWE Naphtha M2 942.50 -11.25 -1.18 953.75
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -9.62 -0.65 7.25 -8.97
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -9.33 -0.44 4.95 -8.89
*Sing refers to Singapore
(Reporting by Bohan Loh, editing by William Hardy)