SINGAPORE, Oct 31 The Asian naphtha crack eased $2.57 a barrel from a 1-1/2 month high to $140.23 on Wednesday but demand for December shipments continued to be seen strong as petrochemical makers were ready to pay high premiums in a tightly supplied market. Traders said petrochemical makers are enjoying lucrative margins in the downstream ethylene, propylene and monoethylene glycol sectors and most were willing to pay higher premiums to secure naphtha shipments. There are expectations for Formosa Petrochemical Corp to emerge later in the week for second-half December shipments after it raises operating rates at its 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracking complex by 10 percentage points to 90 percent. "Formosa will also be looking to buy for second-half December to increase runs at Nan Ya's MEG plant," said a Singapore-based naphtha trader. Nan Ya Plastics is a sister company of Formosa. Formosa has already locked in around 150,000 tonnes of first-half December cargoes at premiums of $14.00-16.00 a tonne on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis to Japan quotes. Indian Oil Corp has sold 30,000 tonnes of naphtha for November 18-20 loading from Kandla to Cargill at premiums of $38.00-39.00 to the IOC formula on a FOB basis. The transacted price is about 50 percent higher than an October cargo it had sold to SOCAR trading at a premium of $25.65 a tonne to the IOC formula. Asia's gasoline cracks were largely steady at $4.43 a barrel on high supplies and lacklustre demand. Traders are expecting Hurricane Sandy to continue weighing on gasoline demand amid rising supply levels as refineries returned from maintenance. Meanwhile, data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed gasoline stocks falling 29,000 kilolitres to 2.22 million in the week to October 27. Naphtha stocks also dropped 90,000 kilolitres to 1.54 million during the same period. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One naphtha deal, two gasoline deals. - Total sold a 92-octane gasoline cargo to PetroChina for Nov. 19-23 loading at $113.50 a barrel. - Arcadia sold a 92-octane gasoline cargo to PetroChina for Nov. 15-19 loading at $114.50 a barrel. - Glencore sold a second-half December naphtha cargo to Vitol at $952.00 C&F Japan a tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev Close RIC Change OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 962.00 -2.50 -0.26 964.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 943.50 -3.00 -0.32 946.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 18.50 0.50 2.78 18.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 104.10 -0.49 -0.47 104.59 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.85 0.01 0.35 2.84 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 140.23 -2.57 -1.80 142.80 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 120.35 0.00 0.00 120.35 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 117.30 0.00 0.00 117.30 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 114.00 0.00 0.00 114.00 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 4.43 -0.01 -0.23 4.44 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 Change % Prev Close RIC GMT) Change Brent M1 109.57 0.01 0.01 109.56 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 937.00 0.00 0.00 937.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 10.50 -0.50 -4.55 11.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 926.50 0.50 0.05 926.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 7.30 0.00 0.00 7.30 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 10.75 0.50 4.88 10.25 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 103.30 0.00 0.00 103.30 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.55 0.00 0.00 1.55 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 101.75 0.00 0.00 101.75 Naphtha Cracks M1 -6.63 0.04 -0.60 -6.67 East-West Naphtha M1 3.25 1.25 62.50 2.00 East-West Naphtha M2 9.00 0.50 5.88 8.50 NWE Naphtha M1 933.75 -1.25 -0.13 935.00 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 16.25 -1.25 -7.14 17.50 NWE Naphtha M2 917.50 0.00 0.00 917.50 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -7.63 -0.01 0.13 -7.62 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -7.36 0.08 -1.08 -7.44 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Bohan Loh; editing by Keiron Henderson)