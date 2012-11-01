SINGAPORE, Nov 1 The Asian naphtha crack surged $8.47 a barrel to $148.70, a more than seven-week high, on tight supply and strong demand for December shipments from petrochemical makers who are enjoying lucrative production margins. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) fetched a new record premium of $47.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for a 35,000-tonne cargo set to be loaded out of New Mangalore on Dec. 3-5. MRPL sold the December lifting cargo to Total . It last sold an October loading cargo to Unipec at a premium of $46.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes. Meanwhile, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has issued a tender to sell 30,000 tonnes of naphtha to be lifted out of Mumbai on Nov. 10-12. The tender will close on November 2 with validity to the next day. Naphtha buyers in the Northeast Asian markets did not emerge in the market seeking more December shipments during the day but traders are expecting Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp to buy another 100,000-150,000 tonnes of second-half December cargoes over the next week. Underscoring the firm demand and sentiment in the naphtha market, the naphtha November/December derivative timespread swap stood at its highest in about seven-and-a-half months in a $12.50 a tonne backwardation, up $2.00 from Wednesday's Asian close. The December/January timespread was similarly $1.25 higher in a $10.50 a tonne backwardation. Backwardation refers to when prompt prices are higher than forward prices, typically reflecting strong demand. Asia's gasoline cracks, on the other hand, dropped 17 cents a barrel to hit a one-week low of $4.26 on the back of high supplies and weak demand. Traders said that the impact of demand destruction for gasoline after Hurricane Sandy's rampage across the U.S East Coast outweighed any disruptions in supply as most refineries are expected to resume normal operations over the next week. Traders added that there had not been any gasoline cargoes fixed to cross the Pacific yet. Taiwan's Formosa has indicated that its spot gasoline sales for December would drop more than 30 percent from November's 750,000 barrels. Reason for the expected drop were not immediately clear. Singapore onshore gasoline, naphtha and reformate stocks inched up about 2 percent to a two-week high of 9.18 million barrels reflecting the weaker regional gasoline demand. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three gasoline deals, No naphtha deals. - Total sold a 95-octane gasoline cargo to Gunvor for Nov. 16-20 loading at $115.85 a barrel. - Arcadia sold a 92-octane gasoline cargo to Trafigura for Nov. 19-23 loading at $113.00 a barrel. - Gunvor sold a 92-octane gasoline cargo to Trafigura for Nov. 21-25 loading at $112.80 a barrel. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev Close RIC Change OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 963.50 1.50 0.16 962.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 944.50 1.00 0.11 943.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 20.00 1.50 8.11 18.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 104.27 0.17 0.16 104.10 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.97 0.12 4.21 2.85 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 148.70 8.47 6.04 140.23 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 119.25 -1.10 -0.91 120.35 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 115.85 -1.45 -1.24 117.30 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 112.90 -1.10 -0.96 114.00 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 4.26 -0.17 -3.84 4.43 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 Change % Prev Close RIC GMT) Change Brent M1 108.64 -0.93 -0.85 109.57 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 937.50 0.50 0.05 937.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 12.50 2.00 19.05 10.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 925.00 -1.50 -0.16 926.50 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 10.95 3.65 50.00 7.30 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 13.30 2.55 23.72 10.75 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 102.95 -0.35 -0.34 103.30 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.65 0.10 6.45 1.55 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 101.30 -0.45 -0.44 101.75 Naphtha Cracks M1 -5.86 0.77 -11.61 -6.63 East-West Naphtha M1 1.75 -1.50 -46.15 3.25 East-West Naphtha M2 7.75 -1.25 -13.89 9.00 NWE Naphtha M1 935.75 2.00 0.21 933.75 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 18.50 2.25 13.85 16.25 NWE Naphtha M2 917.25 -0.25 -0.03 917.50 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -6.72 0.91 -11.93 -7.63 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -6.83 0.53 -7.20 -7.36 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Bohan Loh; editing by Jason Neely)