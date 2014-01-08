SINGAPORE, Jan 8 The Asian naphtha margin
rebounded from a three-session low to a three-session high of
$161 a tonne on Wednesday, as buyers came forward to seek
cargoes.
Malaysia-based Titan was seeking naphtha for Feb. 16-28
arrival at Pasir Gudang. The results were not immediately clear
but traders said Titan may have paid premiums between $10 and
$11 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
At least two South Korean buyers were seeking second-half
February cargoes, while Japan's Maruzen may have bought around
25,000 tonnes of naphtha earlier this week for first-half
February delivery at a premium near $20 a tonne level to Japan
quotes on a C&F basis.
India's January exports are now seen closer to 600,000
tonnes, with refiners IOC, HMEL and HPCL having outstanding
tenders to sell a total of 83,000 tonnes of the light fuel for
late January loading.
India's January exports were initially seen around 450,000
tonnes.
India had exported a monthly average of around 650,000
tonnes of naphtha in 2013, with December volumes seen at around
610,000 tonnes.
CRACKER NEWS: ExxonMobil has launched the world's
first chemical unit that processes predominantly crude oil in
Singapore instead of naphtha.
GASOLINE EDGES UP
The Asian gasoline margin edged up 3.3 percent to reach a
three-session high of $6.90 a barrel.
Saigon Petro is seeking 10,000 tonnes of gasoline for Feb.
21-25 delivery in a tender closing on Jan. 13.
It had previously bought 10,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline
for Jan. 11-15 lifting at 80 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes
on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
Despite Petrolimex and Saigon, Vietnam's top two oil
products, are out in the market, this had failed to lift
sentiment much higher due to ample supplies.
SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One deals each on gasoline and
naphtha.
- PetroChina sold to Sietco a Jan. 29 to Feb. 2
95-octane gasoline cargo at $118 a barrel.
- Glencore sold a first-half March/second-half
March naphtha spread deal to Shell at $8.75 a tonne.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 968.00 2.75 0.28 965.25 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 948.75 1.75 0.18 947.00 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 19.25 1.00 5.48 18.25 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 105.42 0.31 0.29 105.11 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.62 0.11 4.38 2.51 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 161.00 2.15 1.35 158.85 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 120.00 0.10 0.08 119.90 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 118.00 0.20 0.17 117.80 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 114.50 0.30 0.26 114.20 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 6.90 0.22 3.29 6.68 GL92-SIN-CRK
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Louise Heavens)