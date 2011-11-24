SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Asian naphtha cracks hit
their highest in a month but weak fundamentals kept the physical
timespreads at parity and traders were mostly grappling with a
lack of clear direction as future Chinese petrochemical demand
remained unclear to most.
Asia being heavily dependent on China to soak up its
petrochemical excess took a beating after Chinese importers
showed limited buying interest for many months due to reasons
such as monetary tightening and slower domestic demand.
Crackers in Taiwan, Thailand and Japan were mostly running
at reduced rates to cope with weak petrochemical margins.
Taiwan has not been buying spot cargoes for cracking for at
least three months while Japan bought marginal volumes.
As of last week, Idemitsu's crackers were running at an
average rate of 70-80 percent after Tosoh Corp shut its
vinyl chloride monomer plants near Tokuyama due to a fire. [ID:
nL3E7MI0CL] Tosoh gets its naphtha-based ethylene supplies from
Idemitsu.
CPC on the other hand will shut a 380,000 tonnes per year
(tpy) No. 4 naphtha cracker for a 35-day maintenance from the
second week of December and will discontinue operations at its
smallest of three crackers next April as planned.
"Nothing has changed fundamentally and the future outlook
seems uncertain," said a trader referring to the weak demand.
"Although cracks were up, the increase in my opinion is
small, at less than $4 (or 7 percent). I do not see the market
as strengthening unless there is a demand surge as petrochemical
makers may be keeping their feedstock inventories at low
levels."
Gasoline cracks remained negative although the discounts
narrowed by more than half. Stocks were still high as seen in
Singapore.
Onshore light distillates stocks comprising mainly gasoline,
surged 18 percent to a three-week high at 11.643 million barrels
in the week ended Nov. 23, official data showed.
Turkey's Tupras in the meantime is aiming to sell at least
one standard cargo of gasoline per month for the first six
months of next year in a tender closing next Monday.
China's Sinopec however has decided to delay the startup of
a new 160,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude oil unit at its Jinling
refinery by about six months to next June.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January
2012 swaps prices fell $6.50 and $5.63 a tonne respectively to
$867.00 and $869.13 a tonne.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan
swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were
$12.13 higher than Northwest European prices versus $13.00 a
tonne higher in the previous session.
* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads
for January narrowed 5 cents to $11.13 a barrel to Brent crude.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for
front-month first-half January eased $1.00 to $868.00 a tonne.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread for
first-half January and first-half February stayed at parity
levels for the second third session.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January
-- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha --
recovered $3.80 to $60.25 a tonne, highest since Oct. 21 at
$62.85.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals.
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF rose 32 cents to $13.44 a barrel, highest in
three sessions.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Discounts on cracks --
premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline
-- narrowed more than three times, or 84 cents to 20 cents a
barrel.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals, both on 92-octane
cargoes.
- PetroChina bought from BP for Dec. 9-13 at $107.50 a
barrel.
- Gracewood paid the same price to Gunvor for a cargo for
Dec. 12-16.
