SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Asian naphtha cracks hit their highest in a month but weak fundamentals kept the physical timespreads at parity and traders were mostly grappling with a lack of clear direction as future Chinese petrochemical demand remained unclear to most.

Asia being heavily dependent on China to soak up its petrochemical excess took a beating after Chinese importers showed limited buying interest for many months due to reasons such as monetary tightening and slower domestic demand.

Crackers in Taiwan, Thailand and Japan were mostly running at reduced rates to cope with weak petrochemical margins.

Taiwan has not been buying spot cargoes for cracking for at least three months while Japan bought marginal volumes.

As of last week, Idemitsu's crackers were running at an average rate of 70-80 percent after Tosoh Corp shut its vinyl chloride monomer plants near Tokuyama due to a fire. [ID: nL3E7MI0CL] Tosoh gets its naphtha-based ethylene supplies from Idemitsu.

CPC on the other hand will shut a 380,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 4 naphtha cracker for a 35-day maintenance from the second week of December and will discontinue operations at its smallest of three crackers next April as planned.

"Nothing has changed fundamentally and the future outlook seems uncertain," said a trader referring to the weak demand.

"Although cracks were up, the increase in my opinion is small, at less than $4 (or 7 percent). I do not see the market as strengthening unless there is a demand surge as petrochemical makers may be keeping their feedstock inventories at low levels."

Gasoline cracks remained negative although the discounts narrowed by more than half. Stocks were still high as seen in Singapore.

Onshore light distillates stocks comprising mainly gasoline, surged 18 percent to a three-week high at 11.643 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 23, official data showed.

Turkey's Tupras in the meantime is aiming to sell at least one standard cargo of gasoline per month for the first six months of next year in a tender closing next Monday.

China's Sinopec however has decided to delay the startup of a new 160,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude oil unit at its Jinling refinery by about six months to next June.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January 2012 swaps prices fell $6.50 and $5.63 a tonne respectively to $867.00 and $869.13 a tonne.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were $12.13 higher than Northwest European prices versus $13.00 a tonne higher in the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January narrowed 5 cents to $11.13 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half January eased $1.00 to $868.00 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread for first-half January and first-half February stayed at parity levels for the second third session.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- recovered $3.80 to $60.25 a tonne, highest since Oct. 21 at $62.85.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF rose 32 cents to $13.44 a barrel, highest in three sessions.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Discounts on cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- narrowed more than three times, or 84 cents to 20 cents a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals, both on 92-octane cargoes.

- PetroChina bought from BP for Dec. 9-13 at $107.50 a barrel.

- Gracewood paid the same price to Gunvor for a cargo for Dec. 12-16. PRODUCT Price Prev Change JAN12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 867.50/868.50 869.00 -1.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 94.01/94.11 94.18 -0.12 DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 866.50/868.50 874.00 -6.50 Jan NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 868.13/870.13 874.75 -5.63 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 110.64/110.74 110.99 -0.30 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 109.00/109.10 109.10 -0.05 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 107.45/107.55 107.30 +0.20 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 13.39/13.49 13.12 +0.32

