SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Asian naphtha prices were near a two-week high on Tuesday, while timespreads and cracks were at at five-week high as South Korean buyers continued to pick up January cargoes.

LG Chem and Honam Petrochemical have in total bought at least 75,000 tonnes, a day after Samsung Total had bought around 25,000 tonnes.

Honam bought a cargo for Yeosu arrival in fist-half January at a slight discount to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, and another cargo for the same arrival time in Daesan.

The price of the Daesan cargo was not immediately known, but traders estimated the range at around 25-50 cents premium as cargoes shipped to Daesan usually incur a higher cost than to Yeosu.

LG Chem has bought more than one cargo for Yeosu arrival for the same time frame at a discount of about $1.00.

"The naphtha market appears to be stronger with cracks and timespreads improving, but this may not be due to better demand for petrochemicals. As far as I can see, demand for plastics is not any stronger," said a trader.

This led to talk that traders could be trying to pry open the arbitrage window to move European cargoes to Asia.

"Europe has excess supplies and traders could be trying to push up the Asian prices in order to make the arbitrage flows work," said another trader.

It is a case where traders see more value in moving their cargoes to the East than leave them in the West where prices could be worse.

"Although ADNOC will be having a turnaround at its Ruwais refinery early next year, the shutdown have already been priced in," said the second trader.

An official from Abu Dhabi Oil Refining Co (Takreer) had in May this year said that the Ruwais refinery will undergo partial maintenance next year.

Discounts on gasoline cracks widened, signalling a market that could be saddled with supplies.

Vietnam's Petrolimex has not yet award a term tender to buy 900,000 tonnes of gasoline for 2012 but the reasons behind the delay were not clear.

Gasoline inventories in the U.S. were projected to show a 1-million-barrel stock build, a Reuters poll showed. .

Demand for the fuel had appeared subdued last week, even though there were forecasts of longer road travels due to the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, while supplies at the pump were adequate, according to the analysts.

Separately, Morgan Stanley has resumed gasoline trading operations in the Middle East after a gap of about 12 months, with the recent lease of 380,000 barrels of storage at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) port of Jebel Ali, sources said on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January 2012 swaps prices edged up $2.00 and $1.12 a tonne respectively to $878.00 and $878.50 a tonne.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were $15.00 higher than Northwest European prices versus $13.50 a tonne higher in the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January widened 59 cents to $11.54 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half January rose $7.25 to $880.25 a tonne, highest since Nov. 17 at $894.50.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums for first-half January and first-half February widened by 50 cents to $1.50 a tonne, highest since Oct. 21 when premiums were at $2.00.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- climbed $2.07 to $61.85 a tonne, highest since Oct. 21 at $62.85.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF slipped 16 cents to $13.46 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Discounts on cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- widened 9 cents to 32 cents.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Arcadia bought two 92-octane cargoes for Dec. 14-18 loading at $108.80 a barrel each from Total and Gunvor.

- These were the only two deals in the cash market for the day compared to six in the previous session. PRODUCT Price Prev Change JAN12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 879.75/880.75 873.00 +7.25 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 95.29/95.39 94.58 +0.76 DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 877.00/879.00 876.00 +2.00 Jan NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 877.50/879.50 877.38 +1.12 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 111.94/112.04 111.39 +0.60 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 110.30/110.40 109.75 +0.60 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 108.75/108.85 108.20 +0.60 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 13.41/13.51 13.62 -0.16

