SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Asia's naphtha price was at a two-week high on Wednesday while cracks hovered at their highest in five weeks, with more buying seen from South Korea. YNCC scooped up around 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half January arrival at Yeosu at a discount of about $1.00 to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, bringing South Korea's total spot purchases by tenders this week so far to at least 175,00 tonnes. The last time South Korea saw such active volumes was in the week of July 11, where a total of 230,000 tonnes were bought for second-half August arrival through tenders. "South Korean buyers could be concerned about low inventory and possible delays in deliveries ahead due to bad weather caused by the winter season," said a trader when asked why South Korean buyers were quicker to secure first-half January cargoes. "Formosa could also come forward soon although this is just an expectation." Some traders harboured hopes that Asia's top naphtha buyer Formosa would return to the spot market and lock in large spot volumes after months of not buying due to outages at its refinery and cracking complex which have been resolved. But until Formosa comes forward, South Korea appeared to be the only market giving support to naphtha as Japan's spot demand has also been reduced due reduce runs at petrochemical units to combat sluggish Chinese imports. Gasoline cracks remained in the red as off-peak demand coupled with ample supplies weighed sentiment down. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Co. (Ceypetco) bought 310,000 barrels of gasoil and gasoline for delivery in December from Vitol at slightly firmer premiums than earlier cargoes. The state-owned company bought 132,000 barrels of 90-octane gasoline and 28,000 barrels of 95-octane gasoline for late December delivery at premiums of $5.45 and $4.93 a barrel respectively. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January 2012 swaps were up $8.63 and $9.25 a tonne respectively to $886.63 and $887.75 a tonne. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were $15.50 higher than Northwest European prices versus $15.00 a tonne higher in the previous session. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January narrowed 2 cents to $11.52 a barrel to Brent crude. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half January rose $8.00 to $888.25 a tonne, highest since Nov. 17 at $894.50. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums for first-half January and first-half February stayed at $1.50 a tonne for the second straight session. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - inched up 20 cents to $62.05 a tonne, highest since Oct. 21 at $62.85. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: Bapco sold 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for Jan. 12-15 loading to an undisclosed buyers at premiums of $16.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - HPCL offered two 20,000-25,000-tonne cargoes from Mumbai, one of which will lift on Dec. 6-9 and the other to lift on Jan. 6-8. - The tender closes on Dec. 5. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF fell 32 cents to $13.78 a barrel. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Discounts on cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was at 16 cents. * GASOLINE CASH TRADES: No deals. PRODUCT Price Prev Change JAN12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 887.75/888.75 880.25 +8.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 96.17/96.27 95.34 +0.88 DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 885.63/887.63 878.00 +8.63 Jan NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 886.75/888.75 878.50 +9.25 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 113.14/113.24 111.99 +1.20 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 111.50/111.60 110.35 +1.20 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 109.95/110.05 108.80 +1.20 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 13.73/13.83 13.46 +0.32 RECENT OIL PRODUCT TRADES Asia... Europe............ ASIA NAPHTHA MARKET NEWS Tenders.... Arbitrage....... Spot trades... Asia naphtha cracker maintenance.. ASIA GASOLINE MARKET NEWS Tenders...... Arbitrage..... China gasoline news... Indonesia news.... GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS Asia maintenance... Europe maintenance....... Outages..... (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)