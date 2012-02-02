SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Asia's naphtha cracks came under pressure from firm Brent crude on Thursday but current levels above $140 and the March-April timespread reverting to a near nine-month high still reflected a strong market, marked by tight supplies and healthy demand. South Korea's LG Chem bought a total of 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half March arrival. Of these, 50,000 tonnes will be delivered to Daesan at premiums of $8.00 a tonne premiums to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, and another 25,000 tonnes to be delivered to Yeosu at around $7.00 a tonne premiums. This came shortly after Asia's top naphtha buyer Formosa had scooped up 100,000 tonnes for March 11-25 arrival. Limited supplies may have also been a reason prompting South Korea's top refiner SK Energy to buy 35,000 tonnes of naphtha directly from India through a tender for the first time in nearly four months. SK Energy, which also operates petrochemical units, paid $31.50 a tonne premium on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to Indian Oil Corp for the cargo to be lifted on Feb. 15-17 loading from Dahej. This made it the highest premium IOC had received since May last year. As for arbitrage volumes, about 150,000 tonnes of mainly heavier naphtha grades will arrive in Asia from the Mediterranean in March, but tight supplies in Europe could stop further shipments to the East. Prices in Northwest Europe of most naphtha grades were rising as supplies were shrinking on refinery outages and shutdowns, due to monetary losses. The strong European market may even result in Gulf/Asian naphtha barrels being shipped to the West in what traders term as 'reverse arbitrage'. "The February East-West values are now at a discount, but March prices are still in a high single-digit premium. So there could still be a chance that Asia may keep the Gulf/Asian barrels," said a trader. Buyers were hoping that tight supplies will ease with upcoming cracker maintenance season in March. There were also hope that Petroplus may be able to find buyers to revive its refineries that were shut following monetary losses. At least one more potential buyer lined up for insolvent refiner Petroplus on Thursday with private equity group Goldsmith registering interest in all five of its plants. Gasoline cracks remained above $11.00 a barrel for the second-straight session on tight supplies, with Singapore inventories seen at their lowest in 11 weeks on healthy demand from Indonesia. Singapore onshore stocks, which comprise mainly of gasoline, fell 1.094 million barrels to 9.960 barrels in the week ended Feb. 1, official data showed. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): February and March swaps were down 75 cents and $1.00 respectively to $974.75 and $965.00 a tonne. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's February swaps were $8.00 lower than Northwest European swaps versus 50 cents lower in the previous session. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for March widened 81 cents to $4.88 a barrel to Brent crude. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half March edged up $1.50 to $987.00 a tonne. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premiums between second-half March and second-half April widened $1.50 to $12.50, highest since May 12 at $13.00 a tonne. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half March -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- fell $3.83 to $146.18 a tonne premium, lowest since Jan. 26 at $144.30. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Shell bought a first-half April cargo from Glencore at $980.00 a tonne. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF edged up 6 cents to $15.99 a barrel, highest since Jan. 25 at $17.14. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- was down 46 cents to $11.39 a barrel. * GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Three deals. - BP bought a 95-octane cargo from Total for Feb. 17-21 loading at $125.80 a barrel. - Vitol bought two 92-octane cargoes, one from Mercuria for Feb. 17-21 loading at $123.50 a barre and another from Total for Feb. 28 to March 3 lifting at $122.90 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change MAR12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 986.50/987.50 985.50 +1.50 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 107.46/107.56 107.32 +0.19 FEB NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 973.75/975.75 975.50 -0.75 MAR NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 964.00/966.00 966.00 -1.00 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 128.13/128.23 128.70 -0.52 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 125.75/125.85 125.40 +0.40 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 123.45/123.55 123.25 +0.25 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 15.94/16.04 15.93 +0.06 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)