SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Asia's naphtha price rose on Wednesday to nearly a 10-month high, trailing Brent crude gains, while cracks slipped just less than 2.5 percent after touching 13-month highs as tight supply persisted. Japan's Mitsui Chemicals came forward to buy a second-half March naphtha cargo, but details were scant. Traders estimated the premiums to be around $23.00-$24.00 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, judging from the $20.00 a tonne South Korea's LG Chem paid a day ago. "Japan usually pays more and the market level in Japan would be around the $23.00 a tonne level," said a trader. This would make it the highest premium paid for any open-spec grade naphtha in North Asia since Dec. 22, 2009 when LG Chem paid $25-$26 for 75,000 tonnes of spot naphtha for February 2010 arrival. Asia is expected to grapple with a naphtha supply shortage of up to 770,000 tonnes in March, the biggest in over a year, due to maintenance of plants in Saudi Arabia, India and South Korea at a time of strong demand. Vivek Shankar Mathur of U.S. firm Energy Security Analysis (ESAI)expects the East-of-Suez market to see a supply shortfall of 150,000 bpd (about 500,000 tonnes in a month), while Singapore-based energy consultant N. Ravivenkatesh of Purvin & Gertz projected a larger net deficit of about 770,000 tonnes in March. But as seasonal demand for gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are expected to tail off, the naphtha and even the gasoline market is to expected to undergo a downward correction. "Support for propane prices might also melt away in line with rising temperatures in Europe. Related to our conservative economic outlook, we see naphtha comparatively weaker over second-quarter and third-quarter," a report by JBC Energy said. Gasoline cracks were at a four-session low as weaker sentiment in the West may have rubbed off Asia. U.S. gasoline demand fell last week as the retail price of the fuel rose across the nation, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report. U.S. gasoline weekly inventories were forecast up by 800,000 barrels and that would stretch stockbuilds of the fuel to the third consecutive week, a Reuters poll showed. Last week's EIA report showed a 1.63 million-barrel rise. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): March and April swaps were up $3.00 and $4.50 a tonne at $1020.00 and $1009.25 a tonne respectively. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's March swaps were $7.38 higher than Northwest European swaps compared to $8.75 higher in the previous session. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for April widened 97 cents to $6.02 a barrel to Brent crude. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front- month second-half March rose $4.00 to $1054.00 a tonne, highest since April 28 last year at $1106.50. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premiums between second-half March and second-half April narrowed 50 cents to $18.00 a tonne. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half March -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- slipped $3.50 to $167.65 a tonne premium, or two-day low. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: South Korea's S-Oil offered 16,000 tonnes of light grade for March 25-31 loading from Onsan in a tender closing at 1100 GMT. Results were not immediately clear. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Four deals. - Trafigura and Itochu each bought a first-half April cargo from Vitol and Glencore respectively at $1045. - Glencore also sold a first-half April cargo to Marubeni but at a lower price of $1042. - Mabanaft sold a second-half April cargo to Shell at $1036. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF eased 14 cents to $13.95 a barrel, lowest since Dec. 29 at $13.53. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- fell 70 cents to a four-session low of $10.72 a barrel. * GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals done, of which both the 95-octane cargoes for March 6-10 loading were from Total to Vitol at $130.90 a barrel and $130.80 a barrel each. PRODUCT PRICE PREV Change MAR 12 NAF-1H-TYO 1053.5/1054.5 1050 4 NAPHTHA SPOT NAPHTHA NAF-SIN 114.9/115 114.51 0.44 NETBACK MAR NAPHTHA NACFRJPSWMc1 1020 1017 3 SWAPS APR NAPHTHA NACFRJPSWMc2 1009.25 1004.7 4.5 SWAPS 5 SPOT GL97-SIN 133.85/133.95 133.51 0.39 GASOLINE 97 UNL SPOT GL95-SIN 130.8/130.9 130.6 0.25 GASOLINE 95 UNL SPOT GL92-SIN 128.85/128.95 128.6 0.3 GASOLINE 92 UNL SPOT GL92-SIN-DIF 13.9/14 14.09 -0.14 92RON/NAP (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)