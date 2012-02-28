SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Asia's naphtha price
held firm on Tuesday, while intermonth premiums for first-half
April and first-half May hit $25 a tonne, the highest in about
26 months on persistent tight supplies and as cracks rose to an
11-month high.
South Korea's Honam bought volumes for second-half April
arrival at premiums of about $18.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a
cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, with prices pegged to a 45-day
price formula.
It had on Feb. 23 bought first-half April volumes at
$16.00-$18.00, reflecting that premiums for second-half April
did not ease as some buyers had hoped.
"Offers are limited in the market on healthy demand and
refinery turnarounds," said a trader.
India's March naphtha exports are likely to hover around
five-month lows at the 700,000-tonne level, similar to volumes
in February, traders said on Tuesday, keeping supplies tight
while demand remains firm.
The market has been hit by a three-week maintenance this
month at a Reliance 290,000 barrels per day crude unit, which
has curbed exports. It usually exports 180,000-200,000 tonnes a
month, but has sold only 10,000 tonnes of March naphtha.
Gasoline cracks were at a week high with supplies still seen
limited on upcoming refinery maintenance in South Korea.
Indonesia's Pertamina has completed talks to buy 88-octane
gasoline for second-quarter delivery at a discount of $1.60 a
barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
Traders said the contract allows Pertamina to nominate up to
8.5 million barrels of the gasoline grade a month.
It was seeking record volumes of 9.5 million barrels of
88-octane for February delivery due to an upcoming maintenance
at its Balongan refinery in March.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): March and April rose $1.50
and 13 cents respectively to $1,062.00 and $1,050.75 a tonne.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between
CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's March swaps
were $5.50 higher than Northwest European swaps versus $7.00 a
tonne higher in the previous session.
* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads
for April narrowed 74 cents to $6.82 a barrel to Brent crude.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for
front-month first-half April rose $9.00 to $1,099 a tonne,
highest since April 29 2011 at $1,106.50 a tonne.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premiums between
first-half April and first-half May widened $2.00 to $25.00 a
tonne, highest since Dec. 23, 2009 at the same level.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half April --
the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha --
rose $14.40 to $172.23 a tonne premium, highest since Jan. 5
2011 at $186.50.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Thailand's IRPC offered 30,000 tonnes of
heavy naphtha for April loading in a tender closing on Wednesday
with bids to stay valid until Friday.
- BPCL offered 10,000 tonnes for March 20-24 loading from
Haldia in a tender closing on March 5, with bids to stay valid
until March 7.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None.
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF fell $1.21 to $12.94 a barrel.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses
obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- gained 52
cents to $9.33 a barrel, highest since Feb. 22 at $9.57.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals, both of which were sold
by Trafigura.
- It sold a 97-octane cargo for March 19-23 loading from
Tanjung Langsat to Vitol at $137.30 a barrel, and another
97-octane cargo to Shell for March 16-20 loading from Singapore
at $137.80 a barrel.
PRODUCT Price Prev Change
APR12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 1098.50/1099.50 1090.00 +9.00
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 119.58/119.68 118.95 +0.68
MAR NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 1061.00-1063.00 1060.50 +1.50
APR NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 1049.75-1051.75 1050.63 +0.13
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 137.75/137.85 138.70 -0.90
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 134.85/134.95 135.90 -1.00
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 132.85/132.95 133.10 -0.20
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 12.93/12.95 14.15 -1.21
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)