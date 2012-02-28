SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Asia's naphtha price held firm on Tuesday, while intermonth premiums for first-half April and first-half May hit $25 a tonne, the highest in about 26 months on persistent tight supplies and as cracks rose to an 11-month high. South Korea's Honam bought volumes for second-half April arrival at premiums of about $18.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, with prices pegged to a 45-day price formula. It had on Feb. 23 bought first-half April volumes at $16.00-$18.00, reflecting that premiums for second-half April did not ease as some buyers had hoped. "Offers are limited in the market on healthy demand and refinery turnarounds," said a trader. India's March naphtha exports are likely to hover around five-month lows at the 700,000-tonne level, similar to volumes in February, traders said on Tuesday, keeping supplies tight while demand remains firm. The market has been hit by a three-week maintenance this month at a Reliance 290,000 barrels per day crude unit, which has curbed exports. It usually exports 180,000-200,000 tonnes a month, but has sold only 10,000 tonnes of March naphtha. Gasoline cracks were at a week high with supplies still seen limited on upcoming refinery maintenance in South Korea. Indonesia's Pertamina has completed talks to buy 88-octane gasoline for second-quarter delivery at a discount of $1.60 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. Traders said the contract allows Pertamina to nominate up to 8.5 million barrels of the gasoline grade a month. It was seeking record volumes of 9.5 million barrels of 88-octane for February delivery due to an upcoming maintenance at its Balongan refinery in March. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): March and April rose $1.50 and 13 cents respectively to $1,062.00 and $1,050.75 a tonne. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's March swaps were $5.50 higher than Northwest European swaps versus $7.00 a tonne higher in the previous session. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for April narrowed 74 cents to $6.82 a barrel to Brent crude. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half April rose $9.00 to $1,099 a tonne, highest since April 29 2011 at $1,106.50 a tonne. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premiums between first-half April and first-half May widened $2.00 to $25.00 a tonne, highest since Dec. 23, 2009 at the same level. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half April -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- rose $14.40 to $172.23 a tonne premium, highest since Jan. 5 2011 at $186.50. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: Thailand's IRPC offered 30,000 tonnes of heavy naphtha for April loading in a tender closing on Wednesday with bids to stay valid until Friday. - BPCL offered 10,000 tonnes for March 20-24 loading from Haldia in a tender closing on March 5, with bids to stay valid until March 7. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF fell $1.21 to $12.94 a barrel. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- gained 52 cents to $9.33 a barrel, highest since Feb. 22 at $9.57. * GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals, both of which were sold by Trafigura. - It sold a 97-octane cargo for March 19-23 loading from Tanjung Langsat to Vitol at $137.30 a barrel, and another 97-octane cargo to Shell for March 16-20 loading from Singapore at $137.80 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change APR12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 1098.50/1099.50 1090.00 +9.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 119.58/119.68 118.95 +0.68 MAR NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 1061.00-1063.00 1060.50 +1.50 APR NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 1049.75-1051.75 1050.63 +0.13 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 137.75/137.85 138.70 -0.90 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 134.85/134.95 135.90 -1.00 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 132.85/132.95 133.10 -0.20 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 12.93/12.95 14.15 -1.21 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)