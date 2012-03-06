SINGAPORE, March 6 Asia's naphtha price and cracks extended losses to reach a 1-1/2 week low on Tuesday, while intermonth premiums were at a two-week low. Higher Indian exports and Western cargoes sailing into Asia convinced some traders that tight supplies may ease. Cracks hit $151.65 a tonne while intermonth premiums were at $20.50, down from more than a four-year high on Feb. 29 at $26. But a dramatic fall in prices is unlikely as healthy demand will continue to give support to naphtha. "Higher exports from India and incoming arbitrage cargoes have caused the market to soften. But I am expecting the market to remain volatile," said a trader. "Everyone tries to buy when the market dips and that reverses the downtrend." South Korea's Honam Petrochemical bought around 50,000 tonnes of open-spec grade naphtha for second-half April arrival at Daesan at premiums estimated around $18.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis tied to a 45-day price formula. The petrochemical maker has shut its Yeosu cracker on March 1 for maintenance and expansion works. At the end of its 40-day shutdown, its capacity would be raised by 250,000 tonnes to 1 million tonnes per year. "When they return to the market, Honam would need to buy even more to feed the expanded capacity. There's a limit to how much premiums could fall," said another trader. A small leakage at an unidentified pipeline at Taiwan refiner Formosa had caused a stir in the naphtha sector but this ebbed away as operations at its refinery and cracking complex were unaffected, traders said. Gasoline cracks were marginally down to reach a three-session low, but values above $8.50 a barrel reflected a relatively healthy Asian market versus last year's February average at about $5.10. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is seeking 25,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline in a rare purchase tender due to maintenance at its Ruwais refinery which is set to last until mid-April. A 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit is expected to begin maintenance on March 9, along with three other units, and will be back online on April 12. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Glencore sold to Total a 92-octane gasoline cargo for March 26-30 loading from Singapore at $132.75 a barrel. - Trafigura sold 92-octane gasoline for March 25-29 loading from Tanjung Langsat to Vitol at $132.20 a barrel. - Gunvor sold 92-octane gasoline for March 26-30 loading from Singapore to Gracewood at $132.50 a barrel. - As for naphtha, Glencore sold to Vitol a first-half May cargo at $1069, while Itochu bought from Shell a first-half May cargo at the same price of $1069. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC Change Close OSN Naphtha CFR 1080.00 -10.00 -0.92 1090.00 NAF-1H-T Japan M1 YO OSN Naphtha CFR 1059.50 -8.50 -0.80 1068.00 NAF-2H-T Japan M2 YO OSN Naphtha Diff 20.50 -1.50 -6.82 22.00 NAF-TYO- DIF Naphtha Netback 117.80 -1.13 -0.95 118.93 NAF-SIN FOB Singapore Naphtha Diff FOB 2.70 -0.23 -7.85 2.93 NAF-SIN- Singapore DIF Naphtha-Brent 151.65 -12.18 -7.43 163.83 NAF-SIN- Crack CRK Gasoline 97 137.05 -0.55 -0.40 137.60 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 134.10 -0.03 -0.02 134.13 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 132.50 0.23 0.17 132.27 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 8.72 -0.06 -0.68 8.78 GL92-SIN -CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Change Close Brent M1 123.78 0.29 0.23 123.49 BRENTSGM c1 Naphtha CFR Japan 1058.50 -8.50 -0.80 1067.00 NACFRJPS M1 WMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan 12.50 -4.50 -26.47 17.00 NACFRJPS M1/M2 DMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan 1046.00 -4.00 -0.38 1050.00 NACFRJPS M2 WMc2 Naphtha 2.80 0.50 21.74 2.30 NAPTC4SP Japan-Singapore DMc1 Netback M1 Naphtha 10.55 5.00 90.09 5.55 NAPTC4SP Japan-Singapore DMc2 Netback M2 Naphtha FOB 117.30 -1.00 -0.85 118.30 NAFOBSGS Singapore M1 WMc1 Naphtha FOB 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 NAFOBSGS Singapore M1/M2 DMc1 Naphtha FOB 115.05 -1.00 -0.86 116.05 NAFOBSGS Singapore M2 WMc2 Naphtha Cracks M1 -7.56 -0.74 10.85 -6.82 NACFRJPC KMc1 East-West Naphtha 4.50 2.00 80.00 2.50 NAPJPEWM M1 c1 East-West Naphtha 6.50 -0.75 -10.34 7.25 NAPJPEWM M2 c2 Northwest Europe 1054.00 -10.50 -0.99 1064.50 NAPCNWEA Naphtha M1 Mc1 Northwest Europe 14.50 -7.25 -33.33 21.75 NAPCNWEA Naphtha M1/M2 SMc1 Northwest Europe 1039.50 -3.25 -0.31 1042.75 NAPCNWEA Naphtha M2 Mc2 Crack Northwest -8.28 -0.65 8.52 -7.63 NAPCNWEA Europe CMc1 Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack Northwest -8.50 -0.37 4.55 -8.13 NAPCNWEA Europe CMc2 Naphtha-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng. Editing by Jane Merriman)