SINGAPORE, March 6 Asia's naphtha price
and cracks extended losses to reach a 1-1/2 week low on Tuesday,
while intermonth premiums were at a two-week low.
Higher Indian exports and Western cargoes sailing into Asia
convinced some traders that tight supplies may ease.
Cracks hit $151.65 a tonne while intermonth premiums were at
$20.50, down from more than a four-year high on Feb. 29 at $26.
But a dramatic fall in prices is unlikely as healthy demand
will continue to give support to naphtha.
"Higher exports from India and incoming arbitrage cargoes
have caused the market to soften. But I am expecting the market
to remain volatile," said a trader.
"Everyone tries to buy when the market dips and that
reverses the downtrend."
South Korea's Honam Petrochemical bought around
50,000 tonnes of open-spec grade naphtha for second-half April
arrival at Daesan at premiums estimated around $18.50 a tonne to
Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis tied to a 45-day
price formula.
The petrochemical maker has shut its Yeosu cracker on March
1 for maintenance and expansion works. At the end of its 40-day
shutdown, its capacity would be raised by 250,000 tonnes to 1
million tonnes per year.
"When they return to the market, Honam would need to buy
even more to feed the expanded capacity. There's a limit to how
much premiums could fall," said another trader.
A small leakage at an unidentified pipeline at Taiwan
refiner Formosa had caused a stir in the naphtha
sector but this ebbed away as operations at its refinery and
cracking complex were unaffected, traders said.
Gasoline cracks were marginally down to reach a
three-session low, but values above $8.50 a barrel reflected a
relatively healthy Asian market versus last year's February
average at about $5.10.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is seeking 25,000
tonnes of 95-octane gasoline in a rare purchase tender due to
maintenance at its Ruwais refinery which is set to last until
mid-April.
A 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit is expected to
begin maintenance on March 9, along with three other units, and
will be back online on April 12.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Glencore sold to Total a 92-octane
gasoline cargo for March 26-30 loading from Singapore at $132.75
a barrel.
- Trafigura sold 92-octane gasoline for March 25-29 loading
from Tanjung Langsat to Vitol at $132.20 a barrel.
- Gunvor sold 92-octane gasoline for March 26-30 loading
from Singapore to Gracewood at $132.50 a barrel.
- As for naphtha, Glencore sold to Vitol a first-half May
cargo at $1069, while Itochu bought from Shell a first-half May
cargo at the same price of $1069.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC
Change Close
OSN Naphtha CFR 1080.00 -10.00 -0.92 1090.00 NAF-1H-T
Japan M1 YO
OSN Naphtha CFR 1059.50 -8.50 -0.80 1068.00 NAF-2H-T
Japan M2 YO
OSN Naphtha Diff 20.50 -1.50 -6.82 22.00 NAF-TYO-
DIF
Naphtha Netback 117.80 -1.13 -0.95 118.93 NAF-SIN
FOB Singapore
Naphtha Diff FOB 2.70 -0.23 -7.85 2.93 NAF-SIN-
Singapore DIF
Naphtha-Brent 151.65 -12.18 -7.43 163.83 NAF-SIN-
Crack CRK
Gasoline 97 137.05 -0.55 -0.40 137.60 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 134.10 -0.03 -0.02 134.13 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 132.50 0.23 0.17 132.27 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 8.72 -0.06 -0.68 8.78 GL92-SIN
-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Change Close
Brent M1 123.78 0.29 0.23 123.49 BRENTSGM
c1
Naphtha CFR Japan 1058.50 -8.50 -0.80 1067.00 NACFRJPS
M1 WMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan 12.50 -4.50 -26.47 17.00 NACFRJPS
M1/M2 DMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan 1046.00 -4.00 -0.38 1050.00 NACFRJPS
M2 WMc2
Naphtha 2.80 0.50 21.74 2.30 NAPTC4SP
Japan-Singapore DMc1
Netback M1
Naphtha 10.55 5.00 90.09 5.55 NAPTC4SP
Japan-Singapore DMc2
Netback M2
Naphtha FOB 117.30 -1.00 -0.85 118.30 NAFOBSGS
Singapore M1 WMc1
Naphtha FOB 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 NAFOBSGS
Singapore M1/M2 DMc1
Naphtha FOB 115.05 -1.00 -0.86 116.05 NAFOBSGS
Singapore M2 WMc2
Naphtha Cracks M1 -7.56 -0.74 10.85 -6.82 NACFRJPC
KMc1
East-West Naphtha 4.50 2.00 80.00 2.50 NAPJPEWM
M1 c1
East-West Naphtha 6.50 -0.75 -10.34 7.25 NAPJPEWM
M2 c2
Northwest Europe 1054.00 -10.50 -0.99 1064.50 NAPCNWEA
Naphtha M1 Mc1
Northwest Europe 14.50 -7.25 -33.33 21.75 NAPCNWEA
Naphtha M1/M2 SMc1
Northwest Europe 1039.50 -3.25 -0.31 1042.75 NAPCNWEA
Naphtha M2 Mc2
Crack Northwest -8.28 -0.65 8.52 -7.63 NAPCNWEA
Europe CMc1
Naphtha-Brent M1
Crack Northwest -8.50 -0.37 4.55 -8.13 NAPCNWEA
Europe CMc2
Naphtha-Brent M2
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng. Editing by Jane Merriman)