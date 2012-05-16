SINGAPORE, May 16 Asia's naphtha margins held at a 5-1/2 month low as sellers mostly saw rising supplies amid weaker demand. News of Formosa, Asia's top naphtha buyer, cutting runs at its 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex to about 85 percent of its capacity was expected to drag sellers' mood down further. Margins for first-half July were at $76.13 a tonne premiums when measured against July Brent crude. "Everything looks quite weak now, from gasoline to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and these affect naphtha," said a Singapore-based trader. Asian crackers can replace up to 15 percent of their naphtha feedstock with LPG. Amid lower demand for naphtha is the expectation of higher supplies coming from Europe as demand in the West slows. "Current premiums for Indian cargoes are still high and are not reflecting the difficult market ahead because the cargoes are for prompt June lifting," said a North Asian trader. July premiums will fall. Intermonth premiums - the difference between first-half July and first-half August - were at $6.00 a tonne, lowest seen this year. GASOLINE CONTINUES DOWNWARDS Asia's gasoline margins extended losses to hover around a four-month low as traders looked past Vietnam shutting down its only refinery for three-four weeks for an equipment check. Gasoline margins when measured against July Brent crude were at $7.05 a barrel, lowest since Dec. 5. Of the nearly 130,000 tonnes of fuels that Petrolimex, Saigon Petro and PV Oil are seeking for May-June delivery, only about 23 percent of that is on gasoline, with the rest being diesel. "Vietnam's gasoline demand is expected to be weaker in third quarter compared to first-half of the year because of monsoon season," said a trader. Its demand is estimated to fall by more than 15 percent during the wet season. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL sold 175,000 tonnes of naphtha for July-September lifting from Mumbai at premiums of $26-$27 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - Shell will be lifting one 35,000-tonne cargo in July and two cargoes each in August and September. - BPCL sold a 35,000-tonne cargo for first-half July loading to Idemitsu at premiums of $25-$26 a tonne. - This was part of its quarterly term offers. - BPCL had fetched $27-$35 for cargoes lifting second-quarter. - Indian Oil sold 35,000 tonnes for June 4-6 loading from Chennai at premiums of about $43.50 a tonne to its own formula on a FOB basis. * SINGAPORE CASH TRADES: Three gasoline deals but none on naphtha for the second straight session. - Shell sold a 92-octane gasoline cargo to Gracewood for June 5-9 loading at $117.30 a barrel. - ConocoPhilips sold a 95-octane gasoline cargo to Vitol for June 11-15 loading at $120.40 a barrel. - Mercuria bought a 97-octane gasoline cargo for June 11-5 loading from Total at $124.30 a barrel. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 903.00 -18.00 -1.95 921.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 897.00 -13.00 -1.43 910.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 6.00 -5.00 -45.45 11.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 97.99 -2.00 -2.00 99.99 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 0.69 -0.55 -44.35 1.24 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 76.13 -6.52 -7.89 82.65 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 124.30 -1.70 -1.35 126.00 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 120.40 -2.40 -1.95 122.80 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 117.30 -1.95 -1.64 119.25 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 7.05 -0.42 -5.62 7.47 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 0.00 -111.74 -100.00 111.74 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 896.50 -10.50 -1.16 907.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -1.25 -1.00 400.00 -0.25 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 897.75 -9.50 -1.05 907.25 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1 18.10 -1.05 -5.48 19.15 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2 21.15 -1.85 -8.04 23.00 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 97.60 -1.05 -1.06 98.65 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 0.20 -0.20 -50.00 0.40 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 97.40 -0.85 -0.87 98.25 Naphtha Cracks M1 -10.96 0.00 0.00 -10.96 East-West Naphtha M1 15.50 1.00 6.90 14.50 East-West Naphtha M2 13.50 1.50 12.50 12.00 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 881.00 -11.50 -1.29 892.50 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 -3.25 -0.50 18.18 -2.75 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 884.25 -11.00 -1.23 895.25 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1 -12.57 0.00 0.00 -12.57 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2 -12.00 -0.40 3.45 -11.60 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)