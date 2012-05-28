SINGAPORE, May 28 Asia's naphtha margins were at a week high on Monday, defying weak fundamentals, with traders saying that the lower flat price and hopes of China rolling out stimulus measures to combat an economic slowdown could have temporarily supported sentiment. Open-spec price was at $873 a tonne on Monday versus more than $1,000 a month ago. "It is really not easy to pinpoint why the market is stronger," said a trader, He pointed to recent bearish news, including cracker run cuts in South Korea and Thailand and possible cuts in Malaysia due to weak petrochemical margins. "But it could be due to hopes of monetary policy-easing moves in China. Weaker open-spec prices may have also spurred players to pick up spreads in the Singapore cash window," said the trader. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said last week that the government would step up policy fine-tuning to give more attention to supporting growth and existing government spending plans on key projects should be brought forward. This fuelled expectations of China likely to hand out more stimulus measures. But most traders expect the strength to be short-lived on increasing naphtha supplies. Traders said Qatar's Tasweeq has not been able to close its term deals for plant condensate grade and full-range naphtha with buyers due to the wide buy-sell gap. It has however sealed its gas-to-liquid naphtha deal with Arcadia at premiums of $35 a tonne to its own price formula for cargoes lifting July 2012 to June 2013. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: The weak fundamentals were evident in premiums fetched for some of the recent tenders awarded last Friday. - India's MRPL sold a mid-June naphtha cargo to Mercuria at premiums of about $21 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - The premiums reflected a nearly 38 percent dive in premiums compared to another June cargo sold to Statoil on May 14. - BPCL sold to PetroChina two 35,000-tonne cargoes, one of which is for June 29 to July 2 loading from Kochi and the other for June 28-30 loading from Mumbai at below $20 a tonne premiums versus $37 a tonne it had fetched for two previous June cargoes. GASOLINE CRACKS NEAR 1-1/2 WEEK HIGH Gasoline margins extended gains to reach a nearly 1-1/2 week high if $7.74 a barrel supported by healthy demand and longer-than-expected shutdown time of Vietnam's only refinery. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking 620,000 barrels of oil products for delivery in June ahead of a planned refinery shutdown in July, of which 120,000 barrels will be gasoline. Vietnam's Petrolimex in the meantime had bought 20,000 tonnes of gasoline for June delivery at premiums of $1.05-$1.15 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a FOB Singapore basis. Counterpart PV Oil is also expected to have bought some 95-octane grade gasoline, with premiums likely in the level of $4.30 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. The shutdown of Vietnam's only refinery is expected to last five-to-six week and will resume operations in late June. The 130,500 barrels per day plant, which shut around mid May, was initially expected to be idle for up to a month. Taiwan's CPC on the other hand has offered a spot cargo for July loading, its first spot offer after an absence of about eight months. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three gasoline deals and one naphtha trade. - Shell sold two 92-octane gasoline cargoes, one for June 12-16 loading to Trafigura at $115.40 a barrel, and the other to Glencore for June 17-21 loading at $115.00 a barrel. - Conoco bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo from Gracewood for June 17-21 loading at $115.40 a barrel. - As for naphtha, PetroChina sold a second-half July/first-half August deal to Total at $3 a tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 873.00 11.00 1.28 862.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 867.00 10.00 1.17 857.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 6.00 1.00 20.00 5.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 94.66 1.22 1.31 93.44 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 0.66 0.17 34.69 0.49 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 66.30 7.32 12.41 58.98 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 122.30 0.88 0.72 121.42 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 118.65 0.88 0.75 117.77 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 115.30 0.88 0.77 114.42 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 7.74 0.39 5.31 7.35 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 107.56 0.49 0.46 107.07 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 866.00 12.00 1.41 854.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -1.75 0.25 -12.50 -2.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 867.75 11.75 1.37 856.00 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1 11.45 -4.20 -26.84 15.65 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2 15.00 -4.00 -21.05 19.00 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 94.95 1.80 1.93 93.15 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 0.20 0.05 33.33 0.15 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 94.75 1.75 1.88 93.00 Naphtha Cracks M1 -11.14 0.82 -6.86 -11.96 East-West Naphtha M1 18.25 1.25 7.35 17.00 East-West Naphtha M2 14.50 -0.25 -1.69 14.75 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 847.75 10.75 1.28 837.00 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 -5.50 -1.25 29.41 -4.25 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 853.25 12.00 1.43 841.25 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1 -12.75 0.85 -6.25 -13.60 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2 -11.84 0.78 -6.18 -12.62 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)