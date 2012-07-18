SINGAPORE, July 18 The Asian naphtha price stayed at a 1-1/2 month high of $872 a tonne on Wednesday, while the intermonth premium was at a three-session high of $10 a tonne on strong demand combined with tighter supplies due to a shutdown at Japan's top refinery. The intermonth premium is the difference between the front-month first half September price and first-half October value. South Korean buyers remained on the prowl for spot cargoes, with LG Chem having bought 50,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha for first-half September arrival at Yeosu port. The petrochemical maker, which operates two naphtha crackers in South Korea, paid around $7.00 a tonne premium to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, but based on a 45-day pricing period. Petrochemical makers in South Korea are mostly running their crackers at full capacity as they want to capitalise on improved petrochemical margins. This has led to strong naphtha demand and Japan's Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp will be tussling for spot naphtha to feed its cracker as its key supplier, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, has been shutting down. The refiner on Tuesday started shutting down secondary units at its 240,200 barrels per day (bpd) Mizushima-B refinery after it discovered that inspection records were not properly kept. "The shutdown of JX is definitely bullish for naphtha. Japan could be losing close to 100,000 tonnes of naphtha a month because of the shutdown," a Singapore-based trader said. "Under the present situation, buyers are in short positions unless we see more arbitrage cargoes coming in. But even then, more often than not, the grades of the arbitrage cargoes may not necessarily be what crackers want." * NAPHTHA TENDERS: Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has offered 30,000 tonnes for Aug. 9-11 loading from Kandla in a tender closing on July 23, with bids to stay valid until July 24. - BPCL has offered 10,000 tonnes for Aug. 5-9 loading from Haldia in a tender closing on July 23, with bids to stay valid until July 25. - Kuwait has offered 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for Aug. 16-17 loading in a tender closing on Thursday. GASOLINE CRACKS ABOVE YR'S AVE Gasoline margins eased 3 percent to a three-session low of $8.96 a barrel as profits were squeezed by firm Brent crude. But the current margins was still healthy as they were slightly above this year's average of $8.73 as tight prompt supplies, combined with firm demand, supported the market. Traders estimated that Taiwan's Formosa would cut its August gasoline volumes by about 37.5 percent to 50 percent, to about 120,000-150,000 tonnes, because of a back-to-back shutdown of its two residue fluid catalytic crackers (RFCC). Most of its gasoline cargoes are exported. Formosa owns two RFCCs, each at 84,000 bpd, of which the No. 2 unit will resume operations within one to two days following maintenance. Its No. 1 unit will be shut after a steam leak was discovered, but it will only be taken offline once the No. 2 achieves stable operations. * SINGAPORE CASH TRADES: One gasoline deal and naphtha trades remained absent for the six sessions in a row. - Gunvor sold a 92-octane gasoline cargo for Aug. 2-6 lifting to SK Energy at $112.80 a barrel. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 872.00 2.00 0.23 870.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 862.00 1.00 0.12 861.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 10.00 1.00 11.11 9.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 94.64 0.22 0.23 94.42 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.64 0.87 112.99 0.77 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 93.20 -0.10 -0.11 93.30 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 119.78 -0.22 -0.18 120.00 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 115.50 0.00 0.00 115.50 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 112.80 0.00 0.00 112.80 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 8.96 -0.28 -3.03 9.24 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 103.84 0.28 0.27 103.56 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 860.00 2.00 0.23 858.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 5.38 0.63 13.26 4.75 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 854.63 1.38 0.16 853.25 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 14.90 -0.70 -4.49 15.60 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 16.73 0.48 2.95 16.25 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 93.90 0.30 0.32 93.60 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.80 0.20 33.33 0.60 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 93.10 0.10 0.11 93.00 Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.88 -0.13 1.49 -8.75 East-West Naphtha M1 15.00 -0.75 -4.76 15.75 East-West Naphtha M2 15.63 0.13 0.84 15.50 NWE Naphtha M1 845.00 2.75 0.33 842.25 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 6.01 1.51 33.56 4.50 NWE Naphtha M2 838.99 1.24 0.15 837.75 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -10.62 -0.14 1.34 -10.48 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -10.41 0.03 -0.29 -10.44 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)