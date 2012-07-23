SINGAPORE, July 23 Asia's naphtha prices fell by about 4 percent to a five-session low of $856 a tonne on Monday, with margins down in tow to a week low of $83.05 a tonne premium on muted buying interest from petrochemical makers. South Korean buyers appeared to be holding back after a week of brisk purchases. "The naphtha market was quiet today, with crude prices diving. Demand will be temporarily frozen as buyers will take a wait-and-see stance as they expect prices to fall further," said a North Asian trader. Some traders were also watching European exports to Asia. Total refinery output in Europe last month was up 3.1 percent versus May, with naphtha showing the biggest month-on-month production gains at 3.4 percent. Separately, Socar Trading made its presence for the first time in the Singapore cash market by selling a cargo to Mercuria. Socar started a naphtha trading desk around late first quarter to early second-quarter of this year. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: Itochu picked up 71,000 tonnes of August naphtha from S-Oil and IRPC. - It paid around $12.00-$13.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for S-Oil's 33,000 tonnes of light grade for Aug. 18-22 loading from Onsan port. - Itochu paid about $56-$60 a tonne to the same formula for IRPC's 38,000 tonnes of heavy grade for second-half August lifting from Rayong port. - Tasweeq has likely sold around 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for late August loading Glencore at premiums of about $26.00-$28.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. - The grades comprise full-range naphtha and plant condensate. - Traders said Tasweeq has separately sold another 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for late August loading. * GASOLINE CRACKS SLIDE Asia's gasoline margins eased by 3.27 percent to reach a two-session low of $11.24 a barrel, which were still sharply higher than June' average at $5.54 a barrel. Traders said profits have shot up considerably in the last few sessions on tighter prompt supplies but that more cargoes should become available after August as the fasting month will be over and CPC would have started a new gasoline-making unit. Europe was also seen pumping out more gasoline in June versus May at 1.8 percent more last month. China's June exports at 266,195 tonnes were double the volumes in May. Outside of Asia, Kenya's demand was firm, with the country seeking 90,282 tonnes of the automobile fuel for August delivery in a tender closing on July 24. * SINGAPORE CASH TRADES: No deals on gasoline with four of the five bids being withdrawn while no offers were given. - But there were two deals on naphtha, with Socar selling a cargo for second-half September delivery to Mercuria at $857 a tonne. - Shell sold a first-half September/first-half October spread deal at $9.00 a tonne premium to Marubeni. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 856.00 -35.00 -3.93 891.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 847.00 -32.50 -3.70 879.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 9.00 -2.50 -21.74 11.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 92.86 -3.89 -4.02 96.75 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.61 -0.29 -15.26 1.90 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 83.05 -5.98 -6.72 89.03 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 123.61 -1.54 -1.23 125.15 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 119.30 -1.65 -1.36 120.95 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 114.30 -4.25 -3.58 118.55 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 11.24 -0.38 -3.27 11.62 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 103.06 -3.87 -3.62 106.93 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 843.50 -34.50 -3.93 878.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 3.50 -1.50 -30.00 5.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 840.00 -33.00 -3.78 873.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 10.55 -4.80 -31.27 15.35 M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 15.60 -2.40 -13.33 18.00 M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 92.55 -3.30 -3.44 95.85 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.95 0.10 11.76 0.85 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 91.60 -3.40 -3.58 95.00 Naphtha Cracks M1 -9.73 0.20 -2.01 -9.93 East-West Naphtha M1 14.50 -1.00 -6.45 15.50 East-West Naphtha M2 14.38 -1.12 -7.23 15.50 NWE Naphtha M1 829.00 -33.50 -3.88 862.50 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 3.38 -1.62 -32.40 5.00 NWE Naphtha M2 825.63 -31.87 -3.72 857.50 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -11.32 0.33 -2.83 -11.65 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -10.93 0.29 -2.58 -11.22 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)