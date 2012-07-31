SINGAPORE, July 31 The Asian naphtha price extended gains and moved toward a 1-1/2 week high of $862 a tonne on Tuesday, while margins surged nearly 20 percent to a week's high of $70.23 a tonne premium as strong European demand supported the Eastern market. In a matter of two days, naphtha margins - the profits or losses obtained from refining Brent crude - have jumped by nearly 40 percent. Honam Petrochemical came forward to buy two 25,000-tonne naphtha cargoes at a premium of $2.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight basis, the lowest premium in four weeks in South Korea. The cargoes are to be delivered in first-half September to Daesan and Yeosu. But traders said this will likely mark the end of low premiums for now as the market has bottomed out. "Asia's naphtha feedstock prices have likely hit bottom because the petrochemical profits in Europe are fantastic now," said one trader. Ethylene prices in Europe, he added, have been sharply revised upwards, and this will help support demand for naphtha feedstock. Ethylene is a raw material needed for plastics. Asia, which is structurally short of naphtha, will need to raise its prices if it wants to keep Western exports coming to the East. * NAPHTHA TENDERS/PRIVATE DEALS: India's Reliance Industries sold 75,000 tonnes of naphtha to Mercuria for Aug. 23 to 27 loading at premiums of about $25 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. GASOLINE CRACKS HIT WEEK'S HIGH Gasoline profits rose nearly 12.38 percent to reach a one-week high of $10.71 a barrel on tight prompt supply amid strong demand. Refinery maintenance has likely prompted India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) to scoop up more gasoline from the spot market. It bought up to 27,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline, likely from Gunvor, for first-half August arrival at Vizag, at premiums slightly below $10 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a C&F basis, traders said. HPCL had previously bought 35,000 tonnes for early August arrival at Mundra. Taiwan's CPC in the meantime will skip September spot exports due to strong domestic demand. Indonesia's Pertamina is seeking a total of three 200,000-barrel cargoes of 92-octane grade, of which two of the cargoes are for Sept. 10-12 and Sept. 20-22 arrival at Balikpapan and a third cargo for Sept. 26-28 arrival at Cilacap. The tender closes on Aug. 2, with offers to stay valid until Aug. 3. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Shell bought two 95-octane gasoline cargoes for Aug. 15-19 loading, of which one was from PetroChina at a price of $120.10 a barrel, and the second cargo from Total at $119.90 a barrel. - No other cash deals. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 862.00 9.00 1.06 853.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 858.00 9.00 1.06 849.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 4.00 0.00 0.00 4.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 93.51 1.00 1.08 92.51 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.71 0.00 0.00 0.71 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 70.23 11.26 19.09 58.97 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 122.68 1.20 0.99 121.48 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 120.00 1.20 1.01 118.80 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 116.28 0.88 0.76 115.40 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 10.71 1.18 12.38 9.53 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 105.61 -0.27 -0.26 105.88 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 855.50 5.50 0.65 850.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 2.50 1.37 121.24 1.13 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 853.00 4.13 0.49 848.87 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 16.25 -3.50 -17.72 19.75 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 17.80 -4.42 -19.89 22.22 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 93.25 1.00 1.08 92.25 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.45 0.05 12.50 0.40 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 92.80 0.95 1.03 91.85 Naphtha Cracks M1 -10.83 0.73 -6.31 -11.56 East-West Naphtha M1 15.75 1.00 6.78 14.75 East-West Naphtha M2 15.13 0.75 5.22 14.38 NWE Naphtha M1 839.75 4.50 0.54 835.25 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 1.88 1.12 147.37 0.76 NWE Naphtha M2 837.87 3.38 0.41 834.49 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -12.51 0.65 -4.94 -13.16 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -11.69 0.61 -4.96 -12.30 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)