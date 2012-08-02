SINGAPORE, Aug 2 The Asian naphtha price rose for the fifth session to reach $893 a tonne, while its margins jumped nearly 19 percent to $95.60 a tonne to hit a 2-1/2 month high on demand. Improved petrochemical prices will likely spur buyers to seek cargoes to feed their crackers. South Korea's SK Energy has raised its utilization rates at its 200,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker since Monday after it reduced the rates to about 80 percent in June. Taiwan's Formosa is also expected to restart a 700,000 tpy No 1 cracker within the next few days following a maintenance that started on June 19. "Formosa might return to the market and buy some naphtha spot cargoes. Then there is YNCC's term tender," said a Singapore-based trader. "From what I see, most cargoes, even the Western exports to Asia, have likely found buyers for first-half September delivery. We'll have to see what's in stored for second-half September and where the market will continue to rally after YNCC completes its term purchases." YNCC is seeking September 2012 to August 2013 naphtha through a tender which will close on Aug. 3. Offers will stay valid until Aug. 7. Taiwan's CPC also has a tender to buy full-range naphtha. *NAPHTHA TENDERS: BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to Shell for Aug. 28-30 loading from Mumbai at premiums of $24-$25 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. GASOLINE CRACKS STABLE Gasoline margins stayed firm at $11.18 a barrel, highest in about 1-1/2 weeks as tight prompt supplies have yet to ease. Although the Singapore onshore stocks, which comprise mainly of gasoline, were up 10.5 percent to reach a four-week high of 10.318 million barrels, traders said the higher stocks could be temporary. A key reason was that Vietnam's demand was sharply slower as its only refinery was able to meet most of its local needs for now. "But demand from Sri Lanka and India is expected to stay healthy," said a Singapore-based trader. Peak demand season in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia was also expected to support the market. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Four deals, of which Shell was the sole buyer of the four cargoes. - The oil major bought a 95-octane gasoline cargo for Aug. 17-21 loading at $123.60 a barrel from Total. - It separately bought from PetroChina another 95-octane cargo for Aug. 23-27 loading at $123.30 a barrel and 97-octane gasoline cargo for Aug. 22-26 loading at $126.80 a barrel. - Shell also bought a first-half October naphtha cargo from BP at $889 a tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC Change Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 893.00 25.00 2.88 868.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 886.00 24.50 2.84 861.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 7.00 0.50 7.69 6.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 96.97 2.78 2.95 94.19 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.87 -0.87 -50.00 1.74 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 95.60 15.25 18.98 80.35 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 126.80 3.40 2.76 123.40 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 123.45 3.25 2.70 120.20 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 117.50 1.30 1.12 116.20 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 11.18 0.00 0.00 11.18 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Change Close Brent M1 106.28 1.29 1.23 104.99 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 885.50 24.00 2.79 861.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 4.50 1.00 28.57 3.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 881.00 23.00 2.68 858.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 14.30 -9.75 -40.54 24.05 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 15.65 -8.95 -36.38 24.60 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 96.80 3.75 4.03 93.05 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.65 0.20 44.44 0.45 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 96.15 3.55 3.83 92.60 Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.39 1.27 -13.15 -9.66 East-West Naphtha M1 18.25 1.00 5.80 17.25 East-West Naphtha M2 16.75 1.25 8.06 15.50 NWE Naphtha M1 867.25 23.00 2.72 844.25 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 3.00 1.25 71.43 1.75 NWE Naphtha M2 864.25 21.75 2.58 842.50 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -10.25 1.13 -9.93 -11.38 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -9.26 1.33 -12.56 -10.59 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)