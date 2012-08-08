SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Asia's gasoline margins extended gains for a fourth session to reach an 18-week high of $12.75 a barrel on Wednesday, as the unexpected shutdown of Vietnam's only refinery and strong Indonesian demand supported the market. Petrolimex is the latest from Vietnam in seeking gasoline to plug the supply gap caused by the shutdown of the 135,000 barrels per day (bpd) Dung Quat plant. It is seeking a total of 70,000 tonnes of gasoline for second-half August and early September delivery in a tender which closes on Aug. 10. Offers are to stay valid until Aug. 13. This came shortly after Saigon Petro and PV Oil emerged to seek volumes for the same reasons. Singapore onshore light ends stocks, which comprise mainly gasoline, dived 10.15 percent to their lowest in 10 weeks of 9.271 million barrels in the week to Aug. 7, official data showed. Traders were also watching the U.S. after a massive fire damaged the sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at Chevron Corp's 245,000 barrels per day (bpd) Richmond refinery in California. "As of now, the supply tightness in Asia is preventing traders from sending cargoes over to the USWC. But the tight supply will ease once everything goes back to normal," said a Singapore-based trader. He was referring to supply being restored in Vietnam and peak demand season in Indonesia expected to taper off from second-half August. NAPHTHA MARGINS SLIGHTLY UP The Asian naphtha price hovered around a three-month high of $923.50 a tonne while margins inched up 1.13 percent to a two-session high of $87.63 a tonne premium on steady demand. Malaysia's Titan bought 30,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha for second-half September delivery at a discount of $1.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. South Korea's YNCC bought 75,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha, also for second-half September delivery, but at premiums of about $5.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a C&F basis. Traders said although demand was steady and that naphtha margins were slightly higher, overall fundamentals were not that strong which was why it resulted in a discount for Titan. "The market has been volatile in the last few weeks, with Europe cited as a key factor," said a trader. Europe had previously limited its exports to Asia due to strong gasoline demand but that changed quite quickly and at least 400,000 tonnes of exports for August arrival in the East were done. Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's new refiner HMEL has offered a small cargo of 13,000 tonnes for Aug. 16-31 loading from Mumbai in a tender closing on Aug. 9, with bids to stay valid until Aug. 10. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Only one deal, which was on naphtha where Marubeni bought a second-half October cargo from Glencore at $915 a tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 923.50 9.00 0.98 914.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 915.00 8.00 0.88 907.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 8.50 1.00 13.33 7.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 100.36 1.00 1.01 99.36 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.06 0.10 10.42 0.96 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 87.63 0.98 1.13 86.65 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 133.09 1.89 1.44 131.20 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 128.25 2.35 1.87 125.90 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 124.20 1.20 0.98 123.00 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 12.75 0.13 1.03 12.62 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 111.48 1.10 1.00 110.38 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 916.50 7.75 0.85 908.75 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 4.50 -0.25 -5.26 4.75 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 912.00 8.00 0.88 904.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 15.60 -0.80 -4.88 16.40 M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 17.85 -1.00 -5.31 18.85 M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 100.10 0.95 0.96 99.15 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.75 -0.05 -6.25 0.80 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 99.35 1.00 1.02 98.35 Naphtha Cracks M1 -10.15 -0.21 2.11 -9.94 East-West Naphtha M1 14.00 1.50 12.00 12.50 East-West Naphtha M2 14.00 1.25 9.80 12.75 NWE Naphtha M1 902.50 6.25 0.70 896.25 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 4.50 -0.50 -10.00 5.00 NWE Naphtha M2 898.00 6.75 0.76 891.25 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -11.70 -0.35 3.08 -11.35 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -10.47 -0.24 2.35 -10.23 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)