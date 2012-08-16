SINGAPORE, Aug 16 The Asian naphtha price hovered near a 3-1/2 month high of $960.50 a tonne on Thursday but margins fell 7.14 percent to a two-session low of $86.45 a tonne on ample supplies. Weak fundamentals ruled in favour of the buyers, with South Korea's Honam Petrochemical having bought 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half September arrival at the port of Yeosu at a slight discount to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. This was the lowest price the petrochemical maker had paid in nearly two months. With this, Honam has concluded its purchases for September, traders said. "August supply was abundant and resulted in many unsold cargoes. These had be rolled over to meet September demand," said a Singapore-based trader. With almost no buyers left in the market for September cargoes, these sellers were under pressure to release them, especially when there are about 800,000 tonnes of Western naphtha hitting Asian shores next month. "But I believe the prices will recover for October cargoes," said another trader. This was because Europe will likely limit its naphtha exports to Asia ahead of its seasonal peak demand. * REFINERY NEWS: Taiwan's CPC Corp has further delayed the start-up of a new 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) gasoline-making unit at its Talin plant to the end of September. * GASOLINE MARGINS HIT 2-WEEK LOW Gasoline margins fell for the third straight session to a two-week low of $11.36 a barrel as Vietnam and Indonesian demand slowed. Vietnam's only oil refinery - the 135,000 barrels per day (bpd) Dung Quat facility - has begun restarting after having been unexpectedly shut earlier this month, said chief executive officer of Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co, the refinery's operator. The plant is expected to run at 70 percent of its capacity by Aug. 19, he added. Vietnam's demand for Singapore gasoline in the week ended on Wednesday dived some 45 percent to 11,420 tonnes versus the week ended on Aug. 7, official data showed. Indonesia had also reduced its demand. It had bought a total of 193,063 tonnes of gasoline from Singapore in the week ended on Wednesday, almost half of what it had bought the week before at 348,263 tonnes. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three deals, with two on gasoline and one on naphtha. - SK Energy bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo from Total for Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 loading at $127.90 a barrel. - Shell bought from Glencore a 95-octane gasoline cargo for Sept. 7-11 loading at $130.70 a barrel. - Glencore also sold a second-half September/first-half November naphtha spread deal to BP at $4.00 a tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 960.50 11.50 1.21 949.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 956.50 11.50 1.22 945.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 4.00 0.00 0.00 4.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 104.50 1.28 1.24 103.22 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.80 0.18 29.03 0.62 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 86.45 -6.65 -7.14 93.10 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 137.28 1.84 1.36 135.44 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 130.70 1.27 0.98 129.43 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 127.90 1.90 1.51 126.00 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 11.36 -0.52 -4.38 11.88 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 116.54 2.41 2.11 114.13 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 956.00 15.00 1.59 941.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 4.00 -0.25 -5.88 4.25 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 952.00 15.25 1.63 936.75 Naphtha Japan-Sing 18.20 1.05 6.12 17.15 Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing 18.25 1.30 7.67 16.95 Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 104.20 1.55 1.51 102.65 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.45 0.00 0.00 0.45 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 103.75 1.55 1.52 102.20 Naphtha Cracks M1 -10.32 -0.75 7.84 -9.57 East-West Naphtha M1 7.75 -1.75 -18.42 9.50 East-West Naphtha M2 10.88 0.38 3.62 10.50 NWE Naphtha M1 948.25 16.75 1.80 931.50 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 7.13 1.88 35.81 5.25 NWE Naphtha M2 941.12 14.87 1.61 926.25 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent -11.18 -0.55 5.17 -10.63 M1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent -10.11 -0.79 8.48 -9.32 M2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Nina Chestney)