SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Asian naphtha premiums increased slightly on expectations of tighter supplies in October due to limited European cargoes arriving in Asia. India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has sold naphtha cargoes for loading in the last quarter of the year at firmer premiums than earlier cargoes, traders said. The company sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 1-15 loading to Total at a premium of about $25 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. It also sold its November and December lots to Marubeni at premiums of $26.50 and $28.50 a tonne respectively, traders said. All three cargoes are to be loaded from BPCL's Mumbai port. BPCL last sold an Aug. 28-30 loading naphtha cargo to Shell at a premium of $24-25 a tonne above Middle East quotes. Curbing the hike in premiums, however, was news that Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc shut a naphtha cracker at its Ichihara plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo, with an ethylene making capacity of 612,000 tonnes per year, because of problems with an electrical system, a company spokesman said. The company has been investigating the cause of the problems, which cut power supply from Tokyo Electric Power Co at 1:42 a.m. on Tuesday (1642 GMT on Monday). It is not yet clear how long it will take to restart the cracker, the spokesman said. * GASOLINE DEMAND MIGHT DECREASE Vietnam's sole Dung Quat oil refinery has reached 100 percent capacity after restarting last week, the chief executive of the refinery operator said. The plant will start selling oil products to domestic distributors on Friday, said Nguyen Hoai Giang, chief executive of Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co, which operates the refinery. This will likely reduce gasoline imports slightly, though Saigon Petro has a spot requirement for September. The company is seeking either 10,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline for delivery into Catlai over September 21-25. It will select which grade to buy when the tender closes on Aug. 23, an industry source said. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three deals, with two on gasoline and one on naphtha. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC Change Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 957.00 0.50 0.05 956.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 954.00 1.00 0.10 953.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 3.00 -0.50 -14.29 3.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 104.13 0.05 0.05 104.08 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.28 0.10 55.56 0.18 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 98.03 -3.25 -3.21 101.28 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 135.05 -0.85 -0.63 135.90 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 129.15 -0.85 -0.65 130.00 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 125.86 -0.85 -0.67 126.71 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 11.33 -1.35 -10.65 12.68 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Change Close Brent M1 114.53 0.45 0.39 114.08 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 951.00 -1.50 -0.16 952.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 2.75 -1.00 -26.67 3.75 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 948.25 -0.50 -0.05 948.75 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 15.90 -2.40 -13.11 18.30 M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 17.20 -1.40 -7.53 18.60 M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 103.90 0.10 0.10 103.80 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.45 0.00 0.00 0.45 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 103.45 0.10 0.10 103.35 Naphtha Cracks M1 -9.17 -0.51 5.89 -8.66 East-West Naphtha M1 5.13 -2.37 -31.60 7.50 East-West Naphtha M2 8.50 -1.50 -15.00 10.00 NWE Naphtha M1 945.87 0.87 0.09 945.00 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 6.12 -0.13 -2.08 6.25 NWE Naphtha M2 939.75 1.00 0.11 938.75 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -10.11 -0.34 3.48 -9.77 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -10.04 -0.29 2.97 -9.75 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)