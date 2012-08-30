SINGAPORE, Aug 30 The Asian naphtha price was at
a three-session high of $982 a tonne while margins rose 9.46
percent to hit a four-month high of $134.58 a tonne as tighter
supplies and concerns over the possibility of cargoes moving
West supported the market.
Strong European naphtha demand has continued to limit any
fresh exports coming to Asia.
"Red Sea naphtha cargoes could move to the West because of
the high prices although no actual cargoes are Westbound yet,"
said a North Asian trader.
"Another reason behind the strong Asian market is that most
traders expect Formosa to return to the market and buy spot
cargoes. It's sentiment driven because it is hard to determine
when Formosa will buy."
The Taiwanese petrochemical maker is Asia's top naphtha
buyer. It has three crackers of which a 1.03 million tonnes per
year (tpy) was shut on Aug. 15 for a 30-day inspection.
Separately, India was lowering its September exports, which
would likely be capped at 550,000 tonnes or the lowest in four
months, at a time of healthy demand from South Korea.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: The strong fundamentals saw Socar Trading
paying about $31.50 a tonne for a 35,000-tonne naphtha cargo
from India's ONGC for Sept. 13-14 loading from Mumbai.
This was the highest premium ONGC has received for a Mumbai
cargo in four months.
Malaysia's based Titan was out in the market seeking October
naphtha but the results were not known.
* GASOLINE CRACKS SINK
Gasoline cracks dived 12.49 percent to reach a seven-week
low of $8.06 a barrel as peak demand season in Indonesia has
tapered off.
Asian cargoes were still not Westbound as the U.S. has
sufficient stocks despite a recent fire in Chevron's Richmond
refinery and Venezuela's Amuay plant, the country's largest
refinery with a capacity of 645,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Traders were not keen to move cargoes Westward in view of
the volatility in the U.S. prices.
Pakistan in the meantime has received offers for the 280,000
tonnes of gasoline it was seeking for October-December.
The offers ranged from $94.88-$112.70 from Glencore, Total
and Gulf Petroleum.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Arcadia sold a 95-octane cargo for
Sept. 22-26 loading to Trafigura at $124.30 a barrel, making
this the only cash deal for the day.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 982.00 19.50 2.03 962.50 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 970.00 18.00 1.89 952.00 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 12.00 1.50 14.29 10.50 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 106.88 2.17 2.07 104.71 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.18 0.87 66.41 1.31 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 134.58 11.63 9.46 122.95 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 126.65 -0.10 -0.08 126.75 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 124.30 -0.05 -0.04 124.35 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 121.05 -0.10 -0.08 121.15 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 8.06 -1.15 -12.49 9.21 GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 112.99 1.04 0.93 111.95
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 966.00 17.50 1.85 948.50
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 9.63 1.63 20.38 8.00
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 956.37 15.87 1.69 940.50
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 13.35 -0.95 -6.64 14.30
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 12.72 -2.58 -16.86 15.30
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 105.85 2.05 1.97 103.80
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 104.85 2.05 1.99 102.80
Naphtha Cracks M1 -6.73 0.72 -9.66 -7.45
East-West Naphtha M1 2.50 1.50 150.00 1.00
East-West Naphtha M2 11.25 1.25 12.50 10.00
NWE Naphtha M1 963.50 16.00 1.69 947.50
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 18.38 1.38 8.12 17.00
NWE Naphtha M2 945.12 14.62 1.57 930.50
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -7.98 0.58 -6.78 -8.56
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -8.63 0.38 -4.22 -9.01
*Sing refers to Singapore
