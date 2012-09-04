SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Asian naphtha margins surged
to nearly $140 a tonne above Brent prices as supply remained
tight in the region.
Premiums for Indian cargoes earlier this week fetched
premiums at more than three-month high.
South Korea's Samsung Total failed to award its buy tender
for an open-specification naphtha cargo for second-half October
delivery due to high offers, traders said.
Honam Petrochemical had earlier purchased two cargoes at a
premium of $11.50 a tonne, which is about $1-1.50 a tonne higher
than a previous cargo, reflecting stronger market sentiments.
Traders felt the strength was more a case of tight supply
rather than an increase in demand.
"There's less arbitrage volumes (from Europe), less Indian
exports and strength in LPG," said a Singapore-based trader.
"The Europe paper is too strong."
Naphtha prices in Europe rose as demand by both gasoline
blenders and petrochemical firms mopped up European volumes
reducing the availability of cargoes for export to Asia, where
prices have been rising as a result.
The upcoming switch from summer to winter grade gasoline in
Europe has also added to pressure on available volumes in the
gasoline market.
Indian exports of naphtha have reduced on the back of
refinery maintenance in Chennai and Vizag, as well as on good
domestic demand, a trader said.
"Reforming margins have also been strong until recently,"
the trader added.
India's Reliance Industries is expected to skip
spot naphtha shipment this month, which would be the second time
this year the firm did not offer spot cargoes due to better
gasoline margins compared to naphtha.
Naphtha can be sold or reformed into gasoline if the returns
from the latter are higher.
The move comes at a time when Europe is expected to limit its
cargoes for October arrival in Asia due to refinery maintenance
and firm gasoline demand.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Kuwait Petroleum Corp has offered 50,000
tonnes of full-range grade for Oct. 6-7 loading and 24,000
tonnes of light grade for Oct. 4-5 loading. The tender closed on
Tuesday, with same-day validity.
* GASOLINE TENDERS: Indonesia's Petral is seeking 100,000
barrels of 92-octane cargo for Sept. 28-30 delivery into
Jakarta. The tender closes on Sept. 6 and is valid until Sept.
7.
- Wepec has offered 31,000 to 33,000 tonnes of 92-octane
gasoline for Oct. 4-6 delivery. The tender closed on Tuesday.
- Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp is seeking a combination
cargo of gasoil and gasoline totalling 310,000 barrels for Sept.
28 delivery. The tender closes on Sept. 11 and is valid until
Sept. 14.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One naphtha deal, three gasoline
trades.
- Glencore sold a second-half October cargo to Marubeni at
$1011 a tonne.
- Gunvor bought a Sept. 25-29 loading 92-octane cargo from
Vitol at $121.30 a barrel.
- Total sold a Sept. 20-24 loading 95-octane cargo to Sietco
at $125.10 a barrel.
- Total sold a Sept. 19-23 loading 92-octane cargo to
Trafigura at $121.30 a barrel.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC
Change Close
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 1011.00 14.50 1.46 996.50 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 997.00 11.50 1.17 985.50 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 14.50 2.50 20.83 12.00 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 110.10 1.61 1.48 108.49 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.90 0.41 27.52 1.49 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 139.95 2.57 1.87 137.38 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 127.50 2.10 1.67 125.40 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 125.10 2.10 1.71 123.00 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 121.30 1.50 1.25 119.80 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 5.16 -0.09 -1.71 5.25 GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Change Close
Brent M1 116.14 1.59 1.39 114.55
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 998.00 12.75 1.29 985.25
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 9.00 -0.25 -2.70 9.25
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 989.00 13.00 1.33 976.00
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 10.70 -0.75 -6.55 11.45
M1
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback 12.05 -0.95 -7.31 13.00
M2
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 109.70 1.50 1.39 108.20
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.15 -0.05 -4.17 1.20
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 108.55 1.55 1.45 107.00
Naphtha Cracks M1 -6.25 -0.14 2.29 -6.11
East-West Naphtha M1 1.50 -0.75 -33.33 2.25
East-West Naphtha M2 11.25 -1.50 -11.76 12.75
NWE Naphtha M1 996.50 13.50 1.37 983.00
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 18.75 -1.00 -5.06 19.75
NWE Naphtha M2 977.75 14.50 1.51 963.25
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -7.50 0.02 -0.27 -7.52
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -8.27 -0.02 0.24 -8.25
*Sing refers to Singapore
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan, editing by
William Hardy)