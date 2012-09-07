SINGAPORE, Sept 7 The Asian naphtha price ended the week at a three-session high of $1,000.50 a tonne while margins returned to its highest level in 4-1/2 month of $146.63 as tight prompt supplies and demand quickly reversed the previous day's losses. South Korea's Honam Petrochemical has bought at least 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half October delivery to Yeosu and Daesan at premiums of about $17.50-$18.00 a tonne to Japan quote on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. This was higher compared to $11.50 a tonne premium it had paid on Sept. 3 for 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half October arrival. "Low Indian exports for September, a lack of European cargoes coming to Asia and healthy demand have remained as the factors driving up the premiums," a North Asian trader said. India's total September exports so far stand at about 510,000 tonnes, the lowest in at least three years, as refinery maintenance and strong domestic demand for gasoline have reduced the availability of naphtha for exports. Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline. * NAPHTHA TENDERS/DEALS: Strong fundamentals saw Unipec shelling out about $46 a tonne premium to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to India's MRPL for 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 11-13 loading, making this a new record premium for the refiner. - Reliance and BPCL also saw their sales premiums shooting up to at least $40.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. - Reliance has sold a 75,000-tonne cargo for Sept. 25-30 loading from Sikka to Cargill at premiums in the low $40s per tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes for Oct. 2-4 loading from Mumbai to Japanese trader Marubeni at premiums close to the $40 a tonne level. * CRACKER NEWS: Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co has shut one of the two naphtha crackers at its Tokuyama plant in western Japan for scheduled maintenance. - South Korea's YNCC has on Sunday fully restored operational rates at its 1.9 million tonnes per year cracking complex to 100 percent after cutting it to 80 percent capacity on Aug. 28. * GASOLINE CRACKS REBOUND Asia's gasoline margins extended gains to reach a seven-session high, supported by demand from the Singapore cash market where Chinese trading firms Unipec and PetroChina. Spot demand from Vietnamese importers Petrolimex, Saigon Petro and PV Oil were also giving the market a boost. It was not immediately clear if Asian traders were planning on moving barrels to the U.S. due to the hurricane season. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Four deals. - PetroChina bought two 92-octane gasoline cargoes for Sept. 22-26 loading, of which one cargo will be supplied by Total at $121.90 a barrel, and the second cargo by Chevron at $122.30 a barrel. - Unipec has also bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo for Sept. 22-26 loading, but from Gunvor at $122.45 a barrel. - Glencore sold a first-half November/second-half November spread deal to BP at $7.50 a tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 1000.50 9.50 0.96 991.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 985.00 8.00 0.82 977.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 15.50 1.50 10.71 14.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 108.94 1.06 0.98 107.88 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.09 0.86 69.92 1.23 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 146.63 12.35 9.20 134.28 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 128.42 2.02 1.60 126.40 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 125.92 2.02 1.63 123.90 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 122.22 2.02 1.68 120.20 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 8.37 2.40 40.20 5.97 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 113.85 -0.38 -0.33 114.23 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 985.50 -4.00 -0.40 989.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 10.50 -1.00 -8.70 11.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 975.00 -3.00 -0.31 978.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 9.00 -5.35 -37.28 14.35 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 13.35 -3.45 -20.54 16.80 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 108.50 0.15 0.14 108.35 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.65 0.10 6.45 1.55 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 106.85 0.05 0.05 106.80 Naphtha Cracks M1 -5.52 0.04 -0.72 -5.56 East-West Naphtha M1 -0.25 -1.75 -116.67 1.50 East-West Naphtha M2 6.00 -2.25 -27.27 8.25 NWE Naphtha M1 985.75 -2.25 -0.23 988.00 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 16.75 -1.50 -8.22 18.25 NWE Naphtha M2 969.00 -0.75 -0.08 969.75 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -6.18 0.30 -4.63 -6.48 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -7.80 0.30 -3.70 -8.10 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)