SINGAPORE, Sept 18 The price of Asian naphtha, and margins, extended losses on Tuesday to reach nearly a month's low, at $962 a tonne and $108.35 a tonne respectively, as more Indian supplies are expected to emerge on squeezed petrochemical margins. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has offered a 35,000-tonne naphtha cargo out of Chennai for the first time in four months as refinery maintenance had previously curbed exports. The cargo, scheduled for Oct. 15-17 loading, was offered through a tender closing on Thursday, with bids to stay valid until Friday. IOC is the parent of Chennai Petroleum, which is to end a maintenance period at its 190,000 barrels per day (bpd) Manali plant at the end of this month. Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd were also expected to end their maintenance at their Vizag and Mumbai plants, respectively, this month. The higher naphtha exports were coming at a time of squeezed petrochemical margins as China's demand for plastics was weak. "Petrochemical prices are not going anywhere upwards but naphtha and crude feedstock prices have stayed high," said a Singapore-based trader. "But the naphtha premiums are at least getting a little more decent," the same trader said, referring to lower prices caused by increasing supplies. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's Essar Oil sold up to 30,000 tonnes of naphtha to Glencore for first-half October loading from Vadinar at premiums of about $28 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, about 15 to 20 percent lower than an end-September cargo it sold to Vitol. * GASOLINE CRACKS NEAR 2-WEEK LOW Gasoline cracks neared a two-week low of $7.98 a barrel as sufficient supplies weighed on margins. Spot demand from Vietnam, Asia's second largest gasoline importer after Indonesia, was muted. There was also a lack of appetite for Asian cargoes from the West as the U.S. probably has sufficient stocks, even after helping to plug a recent supply shortfall in Venezuela after its largest refinery had to shut following a fire and an explosion last month. The 645,000 bpd Amuay plant has started ramping up and was operating at 330,000 bpd. Its catalytic cracking unit was due to restart on Thursday. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - BP sold two 92-octane gasoline cargoes for Oct. 9-13 loading at $121.80 a barrel each to Gracewood and Vitol. - Vitol has also bought a naphtha cargo for second-half November delivery at $956 from Glencore. - There were only three cash deals for the day. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC Change Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 962.00 -30.00 -3.02 992.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 951.00 -30.00 -3.06 981.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 11.00 0.00 0.00 11.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 104.67 -3.32 -3.07 107.99 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.02 -0.02 -0.98 2.04 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 108.35 -8.18 -7.02 116.53 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 128.85 -3.35 -2.53 132.20 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 124.75 -4.50 -3.48 129.25 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 121.80 -3.55 -2.83 125.35 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 7.98 -0.64 -7.42 8.62 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Change Close Brent M1 113.82 -2.91 -2.49 116.73 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 952.00 -27.00 -2.76 979.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 6.50 -1.00 -13.33 7.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 945.50 -26.00 -2.68 971.50 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 18.25 2.25 14.06 16.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 21.20 2.35 12.47 18.85 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 103.75 -3.25 -3.04 107.00 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.05 -0.10 -8.70 1.15 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 102.70 -3.15 -2.98 105.85 Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.76 0.03 -0.34 -8.79 East-West Naphtha M1 3.75 1.25 50.00 2.50 East-West Naphtha M2 7.75 -1.25 -13.89 9.00 NWE Naphtha M1 948.25 -28.25 -2.89 976.50 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 10.50 -3.50 -25.00 14.00 NWE Naphtha M2 937.75 -24.75 -2.57 962.50 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -9.63 0.16 -1.63 -9.79 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -9.89 0.24 -2.37 -10.13 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng) (lipeng.seng@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3086; Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.reuters.com@reuters.net)