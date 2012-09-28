SINGAPORE, Sept 28 The Asian naphtha price was near a two-week high of $978.50 a tonne on Friday, while margins were at a 2-1/2 week high of $134.08 a tonne on tighter supplies. Strong gasoline demand in the United States prevented more Western naphtha, which can be reformed into gasoline, from anchoring at Asian shores next month. "It's all about gasoline, which can drag the naphtha up or down. Gasoline supplies are very shallow now," said a Singapore-based trader. Some traders said the lower naphtha supplies for October from India and Europe, estimated at a total of 1.2 million tonnes versus September's total at about 1.33 million tonnes may have also lifted prices. The strong fundamentals are likely to work in favour of Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), which will be holding talks in London next week to discuss premiums for naphtha cargoes lifting from December 2012 to November 2013. "KPC usually gives the numbers after meeting its customers, but I think we can expect levels to be in high $20s a tonne," said another trader. Other traders were expecting KPC to quote initial offers at, or above $30 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. In South Korea, Honam Petrochemical has bought 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half November arrival at Yeosu, but the premiums could not be confirmed. But some traders had estimated that the premium level to be around $10.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's MRPL has sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 29-31 loading to Marubeni at premiums of about $37 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. GASOLINE CRACKS STAY FIRM Gasoline cracks were at a fresh 1-1/2 month high of $12.71 a barrel, supported by strong Indonesian demand and potential supply cuts in China after three refineries were ordered to shut for environmental checks. China's Sinopec Group has ordered the closure of two refineries with a total capacity of 370,000 barrels per day (bpd). The refineries are Sinopec Guangzhou Petrochemical Corp and Sinopec Dongxing refinery. Traders said these factors will offset weaker demand from Vietnam, where Petrolimex will skip issuing a fourth quarter import tender due to sufficient stocks. Mozambique is seeking 630,000 tonnes of oil products for delivery from December to May, of which gasoline would account for about 17.5 percent of the volumes, or 110,000 tonnes. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Naphtha deals resumed for the first time in about 1-1/2 weeks. - Glencore sold two naphtha cargoes for second-half November, one of which was to Shell at $971 a tonne and the other to Itochu at $970 a tonne. - Glencore also sold two gasoline 92-octane gasoline cargoes, one of which for Oct. 13-17 loading went to PetroChina at $125.40 a barrel. - The other cargo for Oct. 14-18 loading was sold to Trafigura at $125.20 a barrel. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC Change Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 978.50 21.50 2.25 957.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 963.00 18.00 1.90 945.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 15.50 3.50 29.17 12.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 106.35 2.19 2.10 104.16 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.55 0.39 18.06 2.16 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 134.08 5.00 3.87 129.08 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 132.39 3.78 2.94 128.61 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 129.10 3.67 2.93 125.43 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 125.30 3.25 2.66 122.05 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 12.71 1.05 9.01 11.66 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Change Close Brent M1 112.59 2.20 1.99 110.39 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 957.00 18.00 1.92 939.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 9.00 0.25 2.86 8.75 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 948.00 17.75 1.91 930.25 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 10.20 -0.90 -8.11 11.10 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 12.45 -1.15 -8.46 13.60 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 105.20 2.10 2.04 103.10 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 1.25 0.00 0.00 1.25 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 103.95 2.10 2.06 101.85 Naphtha Cracks M1 -7.26 -0.23 3.27 -7.03 East-West Naphtha M1 4.50 0.50 12.50 4.00 East-West Naphtha M2 11.25 0.75 7.14 10.50 NWE Naphtha M1 952.50 17.50 1.87 935.00 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 15.75 0.50 3.28 15.25 NWE Naphtha M2 936.75 17.00 1.85 919.75 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -8.51 -0.31 3.78 -8.20 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -8.81 -0.28 3.28 -8.53 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)