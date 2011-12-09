SINGAPORE, Dec 9 South Korean buyers continued to support the Asian naphtha market, keeping the arbitrage open for heavy range naphtha to be sent from the west to east. Asia's December swaps were $22.00 higher than Northwest European prices, indicating that the arbitrage was open, traders said. Samsung Total, Honam and YNCC have entered the spot market this week to buy naphtha cargoes for the first half of January. LG Chem was heard to have bought three to four second-half January loading cargoes at a premium of about $5 a tonne to Japan quotes. "Korean crackers were running steady, but in January, spot procurement increased since CFR term deliveries were less than usual," a source familiar with the South Korean market said. He added that term suppliers did not nominate January as the delivery month for cargoes as they likely expected Feb.-Mar. having better economics. Meanwhile, at least six tankers carrying naphtha have been booked to sail from Europe and the Mediterranean to Asia, to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity, traders said. Most of the cargoes were said to be carrying heavy range naphtha to be fed to aromatic plants or crackers. In Japan, Maruzen Petrochemical Co shut its 480,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker in Chiba, near Tokyo, on Friday morning after its control panel was damaged in a fire, which has been extinguished, a company spokesman said. It is not yet clear when the company will restart the plant, the spokesman said. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is seeking about 250 to 500 tonnes of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) for delivery over Dec.-Jan. The tender closes on Dec. 23. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January 2012 swaps were at $888.00 and $885.00 a tonne respectively, down $22.75-$23.00. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January narrowed 29 cents to $9.09 a barrel to Brent crude. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were $22.00 higher than Northwest European prices. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half January slipped $26.00 to $891.50 a tonne. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums between second-half January and second-half February were at $5.50 a tonne. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - lost $4.63 to $85.85 a tonne. * NAPHTHA/GASOLINE TENDERS: - Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) sold two 25,000-tonne lots of naphtha, one Dec. 16-18 lifting to Vitol, and another Jan. 6-8 lifting to Mercuria at a premium of $7.00-$8.00 a tonne to Middle East spot quotes, on free-on-board (FOB) basis. Both cargoes are to be loaded from Mumbai. -Indian Oil Corp (IOC) also sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha, for Dec. 28-30 lifting from Kandla, to Itochu at a premium of $5.50-$6.50 a tonne to its pricing formula, FOB. - Ceypetco is seeking a combination cargo of 300,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 160,000 barrels of 90-octane gasoline. The cargo is for delivery into Colombo over Jan 10-11 and the tender closes on Dec. 20 and is valid until Dec. 23. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF climbed $1.08 to $12.76 a barrel. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was at a $1.98 premium. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Florence Tan and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Alison Birrane)