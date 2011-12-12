SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Asia's naphtha market continued to gain momentum on Monday with cracks reaching a two-month high on Korean demand. The January refining margin, at a discount of $7.88 a barrel, is the highest front-month crack to Brent crude since Oct. 6, Reuters data showed. Low inventory levels have prompted South Korean buyers to purchase January cargoes, supporting the naphtha market, trading sources said. "The demand is strong when compared to last month as their inventory levels are low. So they have to buy to build up the inventory to normal levels," he said. South Korea's Honam Petrochemical issued a tender on Monday seeking unspecified volumes of open-specification naphtha for second half of January delivery, a second source said. Meanwhile, China's West Pacific Petrochemical Corp (WEPEC) offered a second naphtha cargo for January through a spot tender, traders said. The refiner offered 28,000-30,000 tonnes for Jan. 12-14 in a tender due to be awarded later on Monday. But no details were available at the time of publication. In tenders, India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) is offering a total of 105,000 tonnes of naphtha for January loading. ONGC is offering 35,000 tonnes for loading from Hazira over Jan. 13-14 in a tender that closes on Dec. 16. BPCL is 35,000 tonnes for loading from Mumbai over Jan. 13-15 and 35,000 tonnes for loading from Kochi over Jan. 18-22. Both tenders close on Dec. 13 and are valid until Dec. 14. BPCL also sold 70,00 tonnes of naphtha in total for loading from Mumbai and Kochi over Jan. 5-7 and Jan. 3-7 to Totsa at premiums of $14 and $17 a tonne over Middle East quotes respectively, trading sources said. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January 2012 swaps were at $903.00 and $900.00 a tonne respectively, up $15. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January narrowed $1.21 to $7.88 a barrel to Brent crude. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were $20.25 higher than Northwest European prices. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half January rose $13.50 to $905.00 a tonne. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums between second-half January and second-half February were at $5.50 a tonne. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - gained $10.05 to $95.90 a tonne. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: One deal - Mabanaft sold 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for first half February to Shell at $902 a tonne. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF rose 35 cents to $13.11 a barrel. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was at a $3.37 premium. * GASOLINE CASH DEAL: one deal - BP sold 50,000 barrels of 95-octane gasoline for loading over Dec. 27-31 to Glencore at $113.50 a barrel. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)