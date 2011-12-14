SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Asian gasoline cracks continued to climb for a fifth straight session on less exports from China and Taiwan. The gasoline crack, which measures the premiums obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline, was up 73 cents on the day to $4.21 premium. Gasoline premium to naphtha, or reforming margins, gained$1.14 to $13.89 a barrel. Fewer exports from Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical due to maintenance at its RFCC unit, expected to last a month from mid-Dec, and lower exports seen from China are supporting the product, an Singapore-based trader said. He added that improving European gasoline cracks were also supporting the Asian market. "But I think a lot of it is also to do with market perception of an improving market rather than demand itself." Indonesia's January requirements of gasoline are heard to be reduced from December, which could weigh on the market, a second trader said. Providing more support, gasoline sales in Japan last week turned higher, up 1.1 percent from the previous year's level, Reuters calculations showed. For naphtha, cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - fell $2.40 to $97.33 a tonne. Increased arrivals of arbitrage cargoes could be dampening sentiment in Asia, a trader said. About 400,000 tonnes of naphtha, comprising both heavy naphtha and open-spec naphtha, estimated to be fixed for arrival from Europe to Asia in January, up from 150,000 to 200,000 tonnes currently, a second trader said. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January 2012 swaps were at $908.75 and $906.00 a tonne, respectively, up $6.75 and $7. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January widened 75 cents to $8.43 a barrel to Brent crude. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were $18.75 higher than Northwest European prices. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half January rose $6.00 to $912.50 a tonne. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums between second-half January and second-half February were at $6.50 a tonne. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - fell $2.40 to $97.33 a tonne. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Two deals - Shell sold 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for first half February to Vitol at $910.00 a tonne. - BP sold 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for first half February to Cargill at $909.00 a tonne. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF gained $1.14 to $13.89 a barrel. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was at a $4.21 premium. * GASOLINE CASH DEAL: three deals - Gunvor sold 50,000 barrels of 95-octane gasoline for Jan. 1-5 lifting to ConocoPhillips at $115.90 a barrel. - BP sold 50,000 barrels of 95-octane gasoline for Jan. 1-5 lifting to Shell at $115.90 a barrel. - Gracewood sold 50,000 barrels of 92-octane gasoline for Dec. 29-Jan. 2 lifting to Vitol at $112.90 a barrel. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Keiron Henderson)