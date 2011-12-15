SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Asian naphtha cracks recouped losses on Thursday helped by firm prices finalised by Saudi Aramco term contracts for next year. Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - increased $2.10 to $99.43 a tonne. Saudi Aramco is wrapping up term talks to sell January-June 2012 naphtha at $16-20 a tonne above its own price formula, levels similar to current term contracts, industry sources said on Thursday. The company has fixed premiums for the A180 grade at $19 a tonne premium, Rabigh at $17 a tonne premium, Jubail at $16.50 a tonne premium, the A310 grade at $20 a tonne premium and Jeddah at $13 a tonne premium, they said. Saudi Aramco is also planning to shut some units at its Ras Tanura refinery in March for a planned maintenance, including a condensate splitter and three catalytic reformers. In India, Bharat Petroleum was heard to have sold two naphtha cargoes for loading from Mumbai and Kochi over Jan. 13-15 and Jan. 18-22 respectively. Both cargoes were sold to Shell at premiums of $16.80 and $20 a tonne respectively, traders said. In Singapore, onshore gasoline, naphtha and reformate stocks were up nearly 5 percent to a two-week high of 11.984 million barrels. Fewer imports were seen from Malaysia, New Zealand and Cambodia with Malaysia importing about 19 percent less unleaded gasoline in the week ended Dec. 14, from the previous week. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January 2012 swaps were at $888.50 and $885.00 a tonne, respectively, down $20.25 and $21.00. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January narrowed 36 cents to $8.08 a barrel to Brent crude. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were $17.75 higher than Northwest European prices. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half January fell $15.00 to $897.50 a tonne. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums between second-half January and second-half February were at $7.50 a tonne. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - increased $2.10 to $99.43 a tonne. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals reported. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF fell $1.36 to $12.53 a barrel. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was at a $3.49 premium. * GASOLINE CASH DEAL: two deals - BP sold 50,000 barrels of 95-octane gasoline for Jan. 1-5 lifting to ConocoPhillips at $113.05 a barrel. - Total sold 50,000 barrels of 95-octane gasoline for Jan. 2-6 lifting to Shell at $112.95 a barrel. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Keiron Henderson)