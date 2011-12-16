SINGAPORE, Dec 16 The discounts on Asian naphtha crack spreads for February narrowed 37 cents on Friday to $7.29 a barrel to Brent crude, the narrowest since early October. Continued demand from South Korea and falling crude prices are supporting the market, a Singapore-based trader said. "The South Koreans are buying naphtha for crackers and also (it is) because of lower crude prices," he said, indicating higher premiums being achieved for recent tenders. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) sold a Jan. 18-20 loading cargo to Itochu at a premium of $21 a tonne, 50 percent higher than a late-Dec. loading cargo. Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, is offering 210,000 tonnes of naphtha for the first quarter of next year through a tender, industry sources said on Friday. BPCL is offering six cargoes of naphtha with at least 68 percent paraffin content, for loading from Mumbai from January to March. One cargo is to be loaded in January, two cargoes in February and three in March, they said. The tender closes on Dec. 21 and is valid until Dec. 22. The company is offering an extra cargo, or 35,000 tonnes, of the product in March, compared to its current term, one of the sources said. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): January and February 2012 swaps were at $874.00 and $870.25 a tonne, respectively, down $20.25 and $21.00. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for February narrowed 37 cents to $7.29 a barrel to Brent crude. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's January swaps were $14.25 higher than Northwest European prices. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half January fell $12.50 to $885.00 a tonne. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums between second-half January and second-half February were at $8.50 a tonne. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - increased $5.72 to $105.15 a tonne. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: three deals - Vitol bought a second-half February loading cargo from Glencore at $877 a tonne. - Shell sold a second-half February loading cargo to Mercuria at $876 a tonne. - Vitol bought a second-half February loading cargo from BP at $876.50 a tonne. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF gained 69 cents to $13.22 a barrel. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was at a $5.22 premium. * GASOLINE CASH DEALS: three deals - ConocoPhillips bought 50,000 barrels of 95-octane gasoline for Jan. 9-13 lifting from Gunvor at $111.90 a barrel. - Gracewood sold 50,000 barrels of 92-octane gasoline for Dec. 31-Jan. 4 lifting to Arcadia at $109.40 a barrel. - BP sold 50,000 barrels of 92-octane gasoline for Dec. 31-Jan. 4 lifting to Morgan Stanley at $109.20 a barrel. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Anthony Barker)