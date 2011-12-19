SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Asian naphtha cracks continued to improve for a third straight session on continued demand from North Asian buyers, industry sources said. Discounts on crack spreads for January narrowed 93 cents to $6.36 a barrel to Brent crude on Monday, the highest since Oct. 3, Reuters data showed. A lower flat price and continued demand from South Korea and Taiwan are supporting premiums for the product, traders said. Japan's Maruzen Petrochemical Co restarting its 480,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker in Chiba, near Tokyo, was also partly supporting the naphtha market, they said. "There's so much buying from North Asian crackers, including Formosa, so generally demand is good," said a trader. With the dip in crude prices, buyers are also maximising tolerance at the crackers, he added. India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha, for Jan. 13-14 lifting, from Hazira to Totsa at a premium of $30.50 a tonne to Middle East spot quotes, on free-on-board (FOB) basis, sources said. This is almost double the previous parcel which ONGC sold at a premium of $17.00-$18.00. For gasoline, Kenya bought a 25,000-tonne cargo for delivery over Jan. 23-24 from Addax Kenya at a premium of $57.45 a tonne over Mediterranean quotes, industry sources said. Demand for fuel has been growing from East Africa due to a shortfall in refining capacity and higher growth rates, prompting Kenya to seek fuel from outside the continent and in the Middle East and Asia. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): January 2012 swaps rose $1.00 to $875.00, while February was unchanged at $870.25 a tonne. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January narrowed 93 cents to $6.36 a barrel to Brent crude. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's January swaps was $14.00 higher than Northwest European prices. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half February dipped 50 cents to $884.50 a tonne. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums between second-half January and second-half February were at $6.50 a tonne. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - gained and February $6.47 to $111.63 a tonne. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF slipped 93 cents to $12.29 a barrel. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was at a $5.20 premium. * GASOLINE CASH TRADES: No deals. PRODUCT Price Prev Change FEB12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 884.00/885.00 885.00 -0.50 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 95.91/96.01 95.98 -0.02 JAN NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 874.75/875.25 874.00 +1.00 FEB NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 870.00/870.50 870.25 0.00 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 112.80/112.90 113.40 -0.55 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 110.95/111.05 111.90 -0.90 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 108.20/108.30 109.20 -0.95 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 12.19/12.39 13.22 -0.93 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Florence Tan and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Manash Goswami)