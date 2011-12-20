SINGAPORE, Dec 20 Asian naphtha discounts to Brent crude continued to shrink on Tuesday as lower output was seen from refineries, which cut run rates in December and January, industry sources said. Discounts on crack spreads for January narrowed 8 cents to $6.27 a barrel to Brent crude. Traders said refiners in Singapore and South Korea had cut run rates for December recently due to poor refinery margins. While petrochemical demand remains weak, petrochemical producers in Taiwan and South Korea have been rebuilding inventories, which is also supporting naphtha, JP Morgan analysts said in a note issued on Monday night. In Japan, Maruzen Petrochemical Co plans to restart its 480,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker in Chiba, near Tokyo, on Thursday, a company spokesman said on Tuesday. Asian gasoline prices fell slightly on Tuesday with gasoline's premium to naphtha down 91 cents to $11.38 a barrel. Gasoline stocks in the United States are expected to have risen for last week, ahead of weekly inventory reports, which is affecting Asian prices, a trader said. Gasoline inventories were forecast to have climbed 1 million barrels on average, with five of seven analysts expecting stocks to build. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States fell roughly 5 cents to about $3.24 over the last two weeks due to slipping crude prices and weakening demand, according to Lundberg Survey. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): January 2012 swaps rose $16.50 to $891.50, while February gained $15.50 to $885.75 a tonne. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January narrowed 8 cents to $6.27 a barrel to Brent crude. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's January swaps was $14.00 higher than Northwest European prices. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half February climbed $19.50 to $904.00 a tonne. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums between second-half January and second-half February were at $8.50 a tonne. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half February - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - gained $7.20 to $118.83 a tonne. * NAPHTHA/GASOLINE TENDERS: No tenders seen. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: One deal. - Shell bought 25,000 tonnes of second-half February loading naphtha from Vitol at $899.00 a tonne. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF was down 91 cents to $11.38 a barrel. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was at a $4.81 premium. * GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Three 92-octane deals. - Arcadia bought three 50,000-barrel lots, two for Jan. 4-8 loading and one for Jan. 9-13 loading. The two early January loading parcels were bought from BP and Gracewood for $109.50 and $109.40 respectively, while the other cargo was bought from Gunvor at $109.30 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change FEB12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 903.50/904.50 884.50 +19.50 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 98.07/98.17 95.96 +2.16 JAN NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 891.25/891.75 875.00 +16.50 FEB NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 885.50/886.00 870.25 +15.50 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 113.80/113.90 112.85 +1.00 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 111.95/112.05 111.00 +1.00 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 109.45/109.55 108.25 +1.25 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 11.28/11.48 12.29 -0.91 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Anthony Barker)