SINGAPORE, Dec 21 Asian naphtha margins fell as crude prices jumped more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday. Cracks for the first-half of February - the profits of refining Brent crude into naphtha - lost $8.35 to $110.48 a tonne, which traders said is due to a rally in crude prices. "It's also because the European naphtha cracks dropped a lot on Tuesday, so Asian cracks are tracking that downward movement," a South Korea-based trader said. "With flat price being much higher now, some sellers might be out to sell their balance cargoes in the market, so this could be affecting naphtha prices as well." But overall, demand from South Korea and Taiwan remained robust, due to potential demand for plastic products after the Chinese New Year holidays in January when many companies are shut for at least a week, traders said. "Traders are expecting Chinese plastic demand to be up after the Lunar holiday," one of the traders said. In Japan, naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 26 percent in November from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Wednesday. Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.23 million tonnes last month, down from 1.65 million tonnes a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. For gasoline, India's Essar Oil was heard to have sold a late-January loading 92-octane cargo of about 55,000 tonnes to Glencore at a discount of about $1.50 to $2 a barrel to Singapore quotes, sources said. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): January 2012 swaps rose $11.50 to $903.00, while February gained $11.75 to $897.50 a tonne. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for February widened $1.27 to $7.55 a barrel to Brent crude. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's January swaps was $15.00 higher than Northwest European prices. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half February climbed $11.00 to $915.00 a tonne. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums between second-half January and second-half February were at $9.00 a tonne. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half February - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - lost $8.35 to $110.48 a tonne. * NAPHTHA/GASOLINE TENDERS: No tenders seen. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: One deal. - Vitol sold 25,000 tonnes of first-half February loading naphtha to Shell at $915.00 a tonne. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF was $1.25 higher at $12.63 a barrel. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was at a $4.73 premium. * GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals. - Gunvor sold 50,000 barrels of 97-octane, for Jan. 13-17 lifting, to Shell at $116.20 a barrel. - Gunvor sold 50,000 barrels of 95-octane, for Jan. 14-18 lifting, to Shell at $114.50 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change FEB12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 914.00/916.00 915.00 +11.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 99.32/99.42 98.12 +1.25 JAN NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 902.75/903.25 891.50 +11.50 FEB NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 897.25/897.75 885.75 +11.75 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 116.15/116.25 113.85 +2.35 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 114.45/114.55 112.00 +2.50 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 111.95/112.05 109.50 +2.50 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 12.53/12.73 11.38 +1.25 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Jasmin Choo)