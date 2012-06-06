SINGAPORE, June 7 It has been the dark side of
currency markets: a secretive multi-billion dollar world of
simulated contracts that skirts around government controls and
rules.
Now regulators are about to force this global market in
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) out of the shadows with rules on
trading and central clearing that brokers fear will cause the
market -- and their industry -- to shrivel.
Almost every financial centre from Hong Kong to New York is
set for new rules which will force trades in NDFs to go through
a central clearing house, and data on these transactions to be
reported.
The U.S. Dodd-Frank legislation goes further and requires
derivatives to be traded electronically, and bans banks from
proprietary trading in any product, including NDFs.
The American reforms include other rules on engagement, the
most draconian being on the mandatory number of quotes that a
participant should solicit for every trade and a requirement
that pre-arranged orders be flashed on screens for 15 seconds.
That's anathema for a market which was born out of a need to
bypass regulation and is now used on a global scale by the
biggest banks, businesses and fund managers to hedge exposures
to emerging market currencies such as the Chinese yuan and
Brazil's real.
It's not just the scrutiny of NDFs that's a worry for bank
treasurers. Dealers and brokers fear there will be a decline in
liquidity and profitability, loss of anonymity and the risk of
being undercut by rivals.
"It's a business killer," said one source at a leading bank
in Singapore, who declined to be named owing to the sensitivity
of the matter.
Unmonitored and undisclosed, no one's quite sure what kind
of NDF volumes and trades go through now. Brokers can only guess
that the NDF market in the Chinese yuan is now the largest, with
volumes of $4 billion to $6 billion traded each day. NDF markets
in the Korean won and Indian rupee are almost as large.
Among the most non-interventionist and pliant of
derivatives, even the most benign of the rules spells revolution
for the NDF market.
CLANDESTINE PLAYGROUND
The U.S. plan to move bilateral, non-standardised
derivatives, mainly interest rate swaps and NDFs, onto
electronic trading and central clearing platforms has been set
in motion, but their final reach and impact is unclear.
That is partly because Singapore's central bank and other
regulators in Asia, home to the biggest NDF markets, have so far
only proposed rules on central clearing and trade reporting, not
on electronic trading.
Non-deliverable forwards were born in the early 1990s as a
way to beat capital controls in emerging markets, with the first
markets being in the Taiwan dollar and Mexican peso. The
contracts were in dollars, and there was no need to hold the
underlying currency.
Initially created to help foreigners trade or hedge a
currency whose domestic markets were inaccessible to them, NDFs
have become the clandestine playground for speculators and a
boon for brokers, who could tailor deals for specific sizes and
timings, even split settlement dates.
NDFs also helped the broking industry salve its wounds from
the 1993 introduction of EBS, a rival electronic trading
platform to Reuters Dealing.
The rise of electronic platforms infused transparency and
efficiency in spot trades for major currencies, but killed the
interbank bilateral trade, putting plenty of bankers and
voice-brokers out of work.
The worry for brokers now is that Dodd-Frank and rules from
other regulators on clearing will cut the market down to size.
Ben Feuer, head of foreign exchange for Asia at broker Newedge,
says there is no doubt the NDF market will shrink and some
products may even disappear.
"The larger institutions will be able to conform to the new
regulations and associated costs incurred. However, smaller
market players can be squeezed out of the market, directly
affecting the volumes," Feuer said.
The U.S. proposals for forced electronic trading and the
need to substantiate other risk-management activities or client
trades will radically reshape a market that has been for long
accustomed to bilaterally and flexibly negotiating speculative
bets on the likes of the Korean won and Chilean peso, away from
the prying eyes of authorities and peers.
"NDF traders will resist using the machine," said one
Singapore-based broker. "When you use the machine, you lose the
spread and volatility. It's going to kill employment, that's for
sure."
WILL RULES CROSS BORDERS?
The timeline for implementing the rules remains fuzzy, given
there is uncertainty over how different jurisdictions will
interpret them, although the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies
wants them to be in place by the end of 2012.
In the United States, the regulation on swap trading and
former Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker's rule on what
banks can and can't trade reaches deeper into every aspect of
the derivatives market.
European policy makers are yet to finalise their version of
the rules, Asian regulators are adopting just a few of them, and
the systems that would enable trading, settling and reporting of
transactions are not yet operational.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have set
guidelines for platforms on which multiple parties can trade,
called swap execution facilities (SEFs).
Much of the ambiguity and angst stems from those rules.
Trading has to be on multilateral platforms. Participants on a
SEF have to place a Request For Quote (RFQ) with a minimum of
five other dealers. A pre-agreed trade has to be flashed on the
screen for 15 seconds, potentially opening it up to rival bids,
before it is closed.
"It's about sending RFQs to X amount of people, it's about
potentially having to flash quotes on the screen for 15
seconds... and a whole host of things that are very
prescriptive," said Keith Nicolle, head of e-commerce for Asia
at broker GFI.
By leaving almost no room for participants to get a deal
done on the phone, the CFTC is possibly being more rigid than
European authorities, whose version of a swaps platform is
called the Organised Trading Facility (OTF).
As of now, banks in Asia are hoping Dodd-Frank's reach is
contained within U.S. borders, mainly to U.S. companies and
institutions trading with the United States.
"The only caveat to that is that Dodd-Frank may somehow
reach deeply into Asia and we might inherit most of their rules.
I doubt that at this stage," says GFI's Nicolle.
TWO-TRACK MARKETS
It is conjecture at this stage, but brokers imagine the NDF
market might splinter into two: the liquid, deep ones migrating
to the new electronic platforms and central clearing houses
while the smaller markets will stay off the official radar.
"Using the top down-bottom up approach, defined by several
of the leading regulators, the impending regulatory mandates
will only affect products where a clearing service is offered,"
said Gavin Wells, chief executive of LCH.Clearnet's ForexClear.
"We estimate that around 12, maybe 15 NDF currencies could
be cleared in light of this."
Clearing houses are already gearing up to take advantage of
the regulatory changes. LCH.Clearnet, the world's biggest
clearer of interest rate swaps, has just launched a service for
NDFs in the Chinese yuan, Korean won, Brazilian real, Indian
rupee, Russian rouble and Chilean peso. It will add more in
coming weeks, including the Indonesian, Malaysian and Philippine
currencies.
Bank dealers envisage a situation where banks become SEF
aggregators, merely routing client orders onto an established
SEF for a fee. It is also quite possible some of the hedging and
speculative activity will migrate in the interim to the
exchange-traded derivatives, such as currency futures, where the
connectivity and liquidity already exists.
On the bright side, end-users of currency derivatives could
find clearing makes the FX marketplace far more efficient. While
it is not fully clear at the moment, it is also likely that the
capital banks need to set aside for uncleared trades will be
higher than that for cleared ones.
"Clearing NDFs will make the market more transparent and
will squeeze spreads, which traditionally is bad for a broker,"
said Stephen Miles, managing director for broker Tradition and
head of the Singapore Money Brokers' Association (SMBA).
"However, by clearing NDFs, then it possibly opens up the
market to a bigger audience. For instance, margin FX portals may
well be able to participate in the NDF market.
"The threat is that spreads will narrow. But market makers
can still make money out of volatility and volume flows."
(Editing by John Mair)