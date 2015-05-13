SINGAPORE May 13 The combination of a strong U.S. dollar and low commodity prices should help emerging market stocks in North Asia extend their outperformance against peers elsewhere once the U.S. Federal Reserve finally raises interest rates.

Stocks in China, South Korea and Taiwan have raced ahead this year, thanks in part to weak commodity prices reducing input costs for manufacturers, and a strong dollar that makes their exports more affordable just as the U.S. economy shows signs of recovery.

Markets like the Philippines, India and Thailand will benefit, but by less, from this dynamic, while commodity dependent economies such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, and those in the Middle East and Latin America are likely to struggle once U.S. rates rise.

"The first four months of this year have been largely a North Asia story, and in the medium term at least, that's likely to continue," said Manishi Raychaudhri, managing director and Asian equity strategist at BNP Paribas. "Global emerging markets will be a significant underperformer compared to Asia."

The MSCI Emerging Markets Asia index has risen 9.5 percent this year, compared with the MSCI Emerging Markets ex-Asia index's gain of 3.8 percent.

With the U.S. jobless rate falling to a seven-year low of 5.4 percent in April, most Wall Street banks think the Fed will tighten in September with two hikes by the end of 2015, a Reuters poll showed.

"With the U.S. economy continuing to improve, that's supportive to North Asian economies because it will help their exports," said Josh Crabb, head of Asian equities as Old Mutual Global Investors.

China and Korea are also among the world's biggest importers of oil and iron ore, and consequently have more to gain from the steep falls that took oil to a six-year low in January and iron ore to a decade low last month.

ASIA'S LAGGARDS

The fall in commodity prices has hurt both Malaysia and Indonesia. Malaysia is a small oil exporter, but big exporter of natural gas, while Indonesia is a major exporter of other commodities, though it has become a net oil importer.

Indonesia could be vulnerable to capital outflows when U.S. interest rates rise as foreigners account for 40 percent of equity trades in Southeast Asia's largest economy, Hang Seng Investment, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Hang Seng Bank, said in a note last month.

Indonesia is running a current account deficit, while Malaysia's surplus is shrinking, and both could come under pressure when U.S. rates rise, making their dollar-denominated debt more expensive to fund, Crabb said.

In contrast, China, South Korea and Taiwan are among the nations with the 10 biggest current account surpluses, shielding them from rising overseas borrowing costs.

China's stocks are Asia's biggest gainers this year with Shanghai's benchmark index rising 35.3 percent, followed by South Korea at 10.4 percent, the Philippines at 8 percent, and Taiwan at nearly 4.5 percent.

While China's rally has prompted a regulatory crackdown on margin lending, mainland companies, particularly those listed in Hong Kong, remain cheaper than others in the region. And although China's economy is slowing, the prospect of Beijing adding stimulus measures is drawing in investors.

That also helps Taiwanese and South Korean companies that export large amounts to China, according to a May 7 note from HSBC.

Taiwan's record trade surplus, growing export orders and improving consumer confidence make it attractive, according to Sean Darby, chief global equity strategist at Jefferies.

And investors, who shunned South Korea in 2014, are piling in this year to take advantage of lower valuations, said Herald Van Der Linde, Asia equity strategist at HSBC.

By contrast, investors who drove Indian stocks up 30 percent in 2014 after the election of a pro-business government, have pulled back this year, leaving the market flat.

While some have cut holdings to take profits and adjust portfolio weightings, others have been spooked by the possibility of retrospective taxes and the slow pace of promised reforms. Still, an improved current account position works in India's favour, according to an April 24 note from HSBC.

