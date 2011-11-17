KUALA LUMPUR Nov 17 U.S. crude oil fell on Thursday, erasing some of the previous session's gains, as concern that the euro zone crisis will weaken global demand offset optimism over plans by Canadian pipeline firms to help ease a year-long U.S. oil bottleneck.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The U.S. December crude contract, which expires on Friday, lost 71 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $101.88 by 0046 GMT, after jumping $3.22, or 3.2 percent in the previous session, to settle at $102.59. U.S. crude futures last settled above $100 on June 9.

* Enbridge Inc and Enterprise Products Partners said they planned to reverse the flow of their 350,000-barrels-per-day Seaway pipeline, which currently moves oil from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the oil storage hub at Cushing.

* U.S. crude stockpiles fell 1.1 million barrels, down for a second straight week, while distillate supplies, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, dropped for the seventh consecutive week, by 2.1 million barrels.

* The spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R narrowed by some $3.50 a barrel on Wednesday, the second-largest move since early 2009. It ended just above $9 a barrel, a level last seen in March.

MARKETS NEWS

* A split between France and Germany over the European Central Bank's role in resolving the euro zone financial troubles heightened concern the crisis will drag on.

* U.S. industrial output rebounded and consumer prices fell in October for the first time in four months, taking pressure off strapped households and giving the Federal Reserve more room to ease monetary policy.

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with selling accelerating late in the session on more warnings about the potential impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on the global economy and the banking system.

* The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.58 percent and the Standard & Poor's 500 fell 1.66 percent.

* Ratings agency Fitch said even though the outlook on the U.S. banking industry is stable, it could worsen if the euro-zone's debt crisis is not resolved quickly.

DATA/EVENTS

* Data expected on Thursday (GMT):

1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly

(Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)