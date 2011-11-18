SINGAPORE Nov 18 U.S. crude futures fell in early Asian trade on Friday as investors booked profits and Europe's worsening debt crisis weighed on prices, extending losses for a second day after the contract dropped nearly 4 percent in the previous session.

U.S. December oil slipped 47 cents to $98.35 a barrel by 0027 GMT after sliding as low as $98.01. The contract, which expires on Friday, settled down $3.77, or 3.67 percent, the biggest one-day percentage loss for front-month crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange since Sept. 28.

ICE Brent crude for January delivery settled at $108.22 a barrel, dropping $3.66, or 3.27 percent, in the biggest one-day percentage loss since Oct. 17.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Greece's new national unity government submits a 2012 austerity budget to parliament on Friday, its first task in meeting the terms of the country's bailout and avoiding bankruptcy.

* Italy's new government has announced far-reaching reforms in response to a European debt crisis that on Thursday pushed borrowing costs for France and Spain sharply higher, and brought tens of thousands of Greeks onto the streets of Athens.

* Two U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday expressed dismay at the weak U.S. recovery, but only one, the influential chief of the New York Fed, held the door open to more stimulus.

* The CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday lowered margins for RBOB Gasoline Futures (RB) <0#RB:>. The exchange operator lowered initial margins for RBOB Gasoline Futures for speculators by 11.1 percent to $8,100 per contract from $9,113.

* The trustee liquidating MF Global Holdings Ltd's broker-dealer unit won court permission to distribute $520 million of cash to customers, providing relief to customers whose accounts have been frozen since the futures brokerage went bankrupt.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar held firm in Asia on Friday, while the euro was surprisingly resilient with European banks seen repatriating funds back home as signs of funding stress grew amid a deepening euro zone debt crisis.

* Commodity prices on Thursday took their steepest tumble since September, with metals and grains extending monthly losses along with oil, after risk aversion across markets.

* World stocks slumped on Thursday on heightening debt contagion fears after Spain's borrowing costs jumped to almost 7 percent at a debt auction - a level seen as unsustainable by many investors.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

1500 U.S. API monthly report Oct

2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data (Reporting by Manash Goswami)