TOKYO Dec 6 U.S. crude futures were
weaker on Tuesday, hurt by a cloudy economic outlook in Europe
after ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned it may downgrade
euro zone countries.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 34 cents
at $100.65 a barrel by 0016 GMT. On Monday, the contract settled
up 3 cents at $100.99 after hitting a high of $102.44, the
highest intraday since Nov. 17.
* After oil prices had settled, Standard & Poor's issued a
statement saying it had placed the sovereign ratings on 15 euro
zone countries on CreditWatch with negative implications.
* London Brent crude for January delivery settled at
$109.81 a barrel on Monday, down 13 cents from Friday.
* OPEC oil producers, at odds over supply policy since June,
look set at a mid-December meeting to agree a new production
target that legitimises current cartel output around 30 million
barrels a day.
* The European Union is becoming sceptical about slapping
sanctions on imports of Iranian oil, diplomats and traders say,
as awareness grows that the embargo could damage its own economy
without doing much to undercut to Iran's oil revenues.
* A senior U.S. official urged energy-starved South Korea to
cut imports of Iranian petrochemicals and reduce crude oil
imports from the Gulf state, as Washington applies more pressure
on Tehran.
MARKETS NEWS
* A Reuters poll forecast that U.S. domestic crude
stockpiles fell 1.1 million barrels last week while distillate
stocks rose 1.3 million barrels and gasoline supplies added 1.1
million barrels in the same period.
* The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Tuesday after
Standard & Poor's said it was reviewing the credit ratings of
euro zone countries, including top-rated Germany, for a possible
downgrade.
* U.S. stocks gained on Monday, but the day's rally was
dampened by news that Germany and other top-rated European
nations could see their credit ratings cut.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesdsay: (Time in GMT)
- 0330 Australia RBA cash rate Dec 2011
- 1100 Brazil GDP y Jul 2011
- 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
- 1400 Canada BoC rate decision
- 1600 U.S. EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook Dec
- 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
- 2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks
- 2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)