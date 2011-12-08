TOKYO Dec 8 U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday, extending the previous day's retreat after data showing more oil stocks than expected in the United Sates worsened already-bearish sentiment amid the debt crisis in Europe.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 19 cents at $100.30 a barrel by 0034 GMT, after settling down 79 cents at $100.49 in the previous session.

* London Brent crude for January delivery settled $1.28 lower at $109.53 a barrel on Wednesday.

* Saudi Arabia is pumping oil at the highest rate for decades in a signal to fellow producers and buyers just a week before an OPEC meeting that it intends to meet customer demand with more output if necessary.

* Libya's top oil body the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said that planned exports are set to rise to 290,000 bpd in December from around 227,000 bpd in November.

* U.S. crude inventories rose 1.34 million barrels in the week to Dec. 2, the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly report said on Wednesday, more than analysts expected.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on Thursday, continuing to consolidate ahead of an expected European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut decision and a crucial EU leaders summit.

* The ECB is expected to cut rates and unveil a new package of bank aid on Thursday, with markets also watching for any hint it will intensify its bond buying support for the bloc's struggling periphery, setting the stage for a critical euro zone summit.

* U.S. stocks rose in light trading, extending gains into a third day in a row amid hopes the euro zone will figure out a solution to its ongoing debt crisis.

* China's annual rate of export growth slowed in November versus October, Vice Commerce Minister Chong Quan said on Wednesday, confirming market expectations that deteriorating external conditions are dragging on the world's No. 2 economy.

* Japan's core machinery orders fell much faster than expected in October in a sign deepening worries about the euro zone debt crisis and a strong yen were prompting firms to slash capital spending, casting a pall over the economy's growth prospects.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

- 1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Dec 2011

- 1245 EZ ECB rate decision Dec 2011

- 1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly (Reporting by Risa Maeda)