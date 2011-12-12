SINGAPORE Dec 12 Crude prices held steady
in early Asian trade on Monday, after rallying in the previous
session, fuelled by a surge in China's oil imports in November,
an agreement for closer euro zone fiscal union and renewed hopes
of demand growth revival.
U.S. crude rose 14 cents to $99.55 a barrel by 2340
GMT, after settling more than $1.07 a barrel higher on Friday.
Brent crude was unchanged at $108.62 a barrel after
settling at 51 cents higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's crude oil imports rose 9 percent from October to
22.96 million tonnes. It was the second highest volume on record
when calculated on a daily basis, hitting 5.52 million barrels
per day, just short of an all-time high of 5.67 million bpd in
September 2010.
* Divisions over Europe within Britain's coalition
government were exposed on Sunday when David Cameron's deputy
said an EU summit that ended with the prime minister deploying
his veto was a "bitter disappointment" and "bad for Britain".
* Europe secured a historic agreement to draft a new treaty
for deeper economic integration in the euro zone on Friday, but
Britain, the region's third largest economy, refused to join the
other 26 countries in a fiscal union and was left isolated.
* The global oil market is balanced, Iranian Oil Minister
Rostam Qasemi said on Sunday, calling on some OPEC members to
cut back as Libyan output resumes.
* Fighting overshadowed the first meeting on Saturday of
Yemen's new unity government, which is trying to avert civil war
after a deal brokered by the country's Gulf neighbours for
President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down.
* France called on world powers to "save the Syrian people"
on Saturday as it joined the United States and Britain in
raising an alarm that President Bashar al-Assad's forces may be
about to storm the rebel stronghold of Homs.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, finishing the week higher
after European Union leaders agreed on a plan to toughen the
region's budget rules to help restore market confidence after a
two-year sovereign debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Nov
- 0530 India Industrial Output y/y Oct
- 1600 U.S. USDA export inspections Weekly
- 1900 U.S. Federal budget Nov
(Reporting by Manash Goswami)