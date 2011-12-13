SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Oil futures held steady
in early Asian trade on Tuesday after slipping in the previous
session on concerns Europe's debt crisis would worsen and last
week's agreement may not be enough to contain it.
U.S. crude traded down 10 cents at $97.87 a barrel by
2348 GMT, after settling $1.36 lower. Brent fell $1.36
to settle at $107.26 on Monday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi confirmed on Monday that
the kingdom pumped 10.047 million barrels per day in November.
The minister was speaking to reporters on his arrival for
Wednesday's OPEC meeting.
* OPEC targeted a new 30-million barrel-a-day production
deal aimed at healing the rift left by a bad-tempered failure to
reach an output agreement when it last met in June.
* With Iranian influence and Syria's instability looming
over Iraq as U.S. troops pack up to go, President Barack Obama
assured Baghdad the United States would remain a strong partner
beyond the withdrawal.
* An explosion ripped through a gas pipeline near the town
of Rastan in the central Syrian province of Homs and flames were
seen rising from the site, a witness said, the second reported
blast at an energy pipeline in Homs in a week.
* United Nations human rights chief Navi Pillay told the
Security Council the death toll in Syria's nine-month crackdown
on protesters had now risen to over 5,000.
MARKETS NEWS
* Renewed fear that Europe's leaders are not doing enough to
resolve their debt crisis caused the dollar to soar on Monday,
weighing heavily on gold and other dollar-denominated
commodities.
* The euro wallowed at two-month lows in Asia on Tuesday,
while commodity currencies also nursed heavy losses as investors
braced for a possible mass downgrade of euro zone sovereign
credit ratings as soon as this week.
* U.S. stocks tumbled as concerns about Europe returned to
the forefront after major credit ratings agencies warned that
European leaders had not done enough to tackle the region's debt
crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec
- 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
- 1330 U.S. Retail sales mm Nov
- 1500 U.S. Business inventories mm Oct
- 1915 U.S. FOMC rate decision Dec
- 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Dec 9
- 2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Dec 9
- 2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Dec 9
- OECD IEA Oil Market Report Dec
- OPEC OPEC Monthly Repor Dec
(Reporting by Manash Goswami)