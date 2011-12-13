SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Oil futures held steady in early Asian trade on Tuesday after slipping in the previous session on concerns Europe's debt crisis would worsen and last week's agreement may not be enough to contain it. U.S. crude traded down 10 cents at $97.87 a barrel by 2348 GMT, after settling $1.36 lower. Brent fell $1.36 to settle at $107.26 on Monday. FUNDAMENTALS * Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi confirmed on Monday that the kingdom pumped 10.047 million barrels per day in November. The minister was speaking to reporters on his arrival for Wednesday's OPEC meeting. * OPEC targeted a new 30-million barrel-a-day production deal aimed at healing the rift left by a bad-tempered failure to reach an output agreement when it last met in June. * With Iranian influence and Syria's instability looming over Iraq as U.S. troops pack up to go, President Barack Obama assured Baghdad the United States would remain a strong partner beyond the withdrawal. * An explosion ripped through a gas pipeline near the town of Rastan in the central Syrian province of Homs and flames were seen rising from the site, a witness said, the second reported blast at an energy pipeline in Homs in a week. * United Nations human rights chief Navi Pillay told the Security Council the death toll in Syria's nine-month crackdown on protesters had now risen to over 5,000. MARKETS NEWS * Renewed fear that Europe's leaders are not doing enough to resolve their debt crisis caused the dollar to soar on Monday, weighing heavily on gold and other dollar-denominated commodities. * The euro wallowed at two-month lows in Asia on Tuesday, while commodity currencies also nursed heavy losses as investors braced for a possible mass downgrade of euro zone sovereign credit ratings as soon as this week. * U.S. stocks tumbled as concerns about Europe returned to the forefront after major credit ratings agencies warned that European leaders had not done enough to tackle the region's debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS * The following data is expected on Tuesday: - 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec - 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly - 1330 U.S. Retail sales mm Nov - 1500 U.S. Business inventories mm Oct - 1915 U.S. FOMC rate decision Dec - 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Dec 9 - 2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Dec 9 - 2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Dec 9 - OECD IEA Oil Market Report Dec - OPEC OPEC Monthly Repor Dec (Reporting by Manash Goswami)