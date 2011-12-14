* OPEC minister expected to agree to 30 mln bpd target

* Houston Ship Channel shut after collision

* COMING UP: EIA inventory data 1530 GMT, OPEC meeting

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 U.S. crude steadied near $100 a barrel on Wednesday ahead of an OPEC meeting at which ministers are expected to set a new production target, legitimising a big increase in supply over the last six months.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January eased four cents to $100.10 by 2341 GMT a barrel after surging more than $2 in the previous session.

* OPEC ministers are expected on Wednesday to agree to a 30- million barrel-a-day cap on output for all 12 OPEC members for the first half of the year, keeping production near three-year highs.

* The Houston Ship Channel, the busiest U.S. petrochemical port, was shut indefinitely on Tuesday after two vessels collided in heavy fog, a Coast Guard spokesman said.

* Three bombs hit an oil pipeline that transports crude from Iraq's southern oilfields to storage tanks around the oil hub of Basra, an oil police source said.

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 462,000 barrels last week, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said, against expectations stocks would be down.

Gasoline stocks dipped 12,000 barrels, while distillate stocks rose 1.2 million barrels. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's will publish its weekly inventory data at 1530 GMT.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro wallowed at 11-month lows against the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with bearish positioning dominating overnight moves after the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting ended with no surprises.

* The Federal Reserve pointed to turmoil in Europe as a big risk to the U.S. economy, leaving the door open to further easing of monetary policy even as it noted some improvement to the U.S. labour market.

* U.S. retail sales grew at their slowest pace in five months in November, tempering expectations for a strong holiday shopping season.

* Up to 26 European Union countries will finalise a pact to enforce budget discipline more strictly in the euro zone by March, a top official said, as the bloc tries to move quickly to rebuild confidence but without Britain's backing.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0300 Japan PAJ wkly oil inventory data Dec 10

0430 Japan Industrial output rev Oct 2011

1000 EZ Industrial production yy Oct 2011

1330 U.S. Export prices mm Nov

1330 U.S. Import prices mm Nov

1530 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly

2350 Japan Tankan big mf idx Oct 2011

2350 Japan Tankan all big capex est Oct 2011 (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)