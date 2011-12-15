SINGAPORE, Dec 15 U.S. crude futures were
little changed in early Asian trade on Thursday after plunging,
along with most other commodities, the most in nearly three
months in the previous session.
U.S. oil was 8 cents higher at $95.03 a barrel by
2348 GMT, after settling $5.19 lower on Wednesday, the
benchmark's biggest one-day percentage loss since Sept. 22.
Brent crude settled $4.48 a barrel lower at $105.02,
also the biggest one-day percentage loss since Sept. 22. Brent
broke below its 300-day moving average of $107.08 and hit a
session low of $104.36, the lowest for front-month Brent since
Oct. 6.
FUNDAMENTALS
* OPEC oil producers on Wednesday sealed their first new
output agreement in three years in a deal that settles a
6-month-old argument over supply policy firmly in Saudi Arabia's
favour.
* Libya's central bank and a subsidiary are expected to have
U.N. sanctions against them lifted on Friday in a move to ease a
cash crunch since the country's civil war ended, diplomats said.
* Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it expects the Brent-WTI
oil spread to narrow significantly to average $6 per barrel in
2012, once the Seaway pipeline is reversed.
* The International Monetary Fund stepped up pressure on
Greece on Wednesday, saying promised reforms were behind
schedule in most areas and the delays were stalling recovery
from years of recession.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told Republican
senators on Wednesday the Fed can't and won't throw a safety net
under stressed European governments or financial institutions,
lawmakers said.
* Syrian troops swept into the city of Hama to break a
three-day strike by opponents of President Bashar al-Assad,
killing at least 10 people but running into resistance from
armed insurgents who destroyed two armoured vehicles, activists
said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday, having
plumbed its lowest level in 11 months, as signs the European
debt crisis could run and run sent investors fleeing risk assets
for US Treasuries.
* Commodities plunged across the board on Wednesday, with
gold all but losing its safe-haven appeal, as technical selling
pressure added to investors' wearing patience over the European
debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest
level in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sank
commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low against the
dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 0800 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov
- 0830 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec
- 0900 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Dec
- 1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Nov
- 1330 U.S. Core PPI mm, sa Nov
- 1415 U.S Industrial production mm Nov
- 1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; editing by Miral Fahmy)