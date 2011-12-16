SINGAPORE Dec 16 U.S. crude futures
extended losses in early Asian trade on Friday on demand growth
concerns as U.S. factory data showed a drop in output, and as
rating agency Fitch downgraded several banks in Europe and the
United States.
U.S. crude fell 30 cents to $93.57 a barrel by 2355
GMT, after sliding for a second day to settle down $1.08.
February Brent crude fell 65 cents to settle at
$103.60 a barrel, and fell as low as $103.02. The expiring
front-month January contract edged up 7 cents to settle
at $105.09 a barrel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Fitch Ratings, the third-biggest of the major credit
rating agencies, downgraded seven global banks based in Europe
and the United States, citing "increased challenges" in the
financial markets.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits dropped to a 3-1/2-year low last week, suggesting a
weak U.S. economy is gradually improving.
However, a report from the Federal Reserve on U.S.
industrial production offered some reason for pause. Output
dropped 0.2 percent in November, the first drop since April and
much weaker than forecasts for a 0.2 percent gain.
* TransCanada Corp still has a big advantage in the
race to supply U.S. oil markets with Canadian supplies, despite
a year's delay to its $7 billion Keystone XL project, because of
the preparation already done, Chief Executive Russ Girling said
on Thursday.
* Italy's government faces a confidence vote in parliament
on Friday, a move to speed approval of a 33-billion euro ($43
billion) austerity package intended to restore market confidence
in the euro zone's third largest economy.
* Ireland should stick with its austerity plans even if its
growth outlook should weaken, the International Monetary Fund
said on Thursday, a day after approving a 3.9 billion euro
disbursement to Dublin under the country's IMF rescue loan.
* Army deserters killed 27 soldiers in southern Syria on
Thursday, an activist group said, in some of the deadliest
attacks on forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad since the
start of an uprising nine months ago.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro clung to modest gains against the dollar in Asia
on Friday, having ended three straight sessions of losses. The
common currency last stood at $1.3024, climbing off an
11-month trough around $1.2944 plumbed earlier in the week.
* Major commodities markets ended flat to lower on Thursday
as fears of recession in Europe offset some positive U.S.
economic data.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, as signs of strength in the
economy and higher-than-expected profit at FedEx outweighed more
warnings about Europe.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 0630 India Repo Rate
- 1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa Oct
- 1330 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Nov
