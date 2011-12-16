SINGAPORE Dec 16 U.S. crude futures extended losses in early Asian trade on Friday on demand growth concerns as U.S. factory data showed a drop in output, and as rating agency Fitch downgraded several banks in Europe and the United States.

U.S. crude fell 30 cents to $93.57 a barrel by 2355 GMT, after sliding for a second day to settle down $1.08.

February Brent crude fell 65 cents to settle at $103.60 a barrel, and fell as low as $103.02. The expiring front-month January contract edged up 7 cents to settle at $105.09 a barrel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Fitch Ratings, the third-biggest of the major credit rating agencies, downgraded seven global banks based in Europe and the United States, citing "increased challenges" in the financial markets.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a 3-1/2-year low last week, suggesting a weak U.S. economy is gradually improving.

However, a report from the Federal Reserve on U.S. industrial production offered some reason for pause. Output dropped 0.2 percent in November, the first drop since April and much weaker than forecasts for a 0.2 percent gain.

* TransCanada Corp still has a big advantage in the race to supply U.S. oil markets with Canadian supplies, despite a year's delay to its $7 billion Keystone XL project, because of the preparation already done, Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Thursday.

* Italy's government faces a confidence vote in parliament on Friday, a move to speed approval of a 33-billion euro ($43 billion) austerity package intended to restore market confidence in the euro zone's third largest economy.

* Ireland should stick with its austerity plans even if its growth outlook should weaken, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, a day after approving a 3.9 billion euro disbursement to Dublin under the country's IMF rescue loan.

* Army deserters killed 27 soldiers in southern Syria on Thursday, an activist group said, in some of the deadliest attacks on forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad since the start of an uprising nine months ago.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro clung to modest gains against the dollar in Asia on Friday, having ended three straight sessions of losses. The common currency last stood at $1.3024, climbing off an 11-month trough around $1.2944 plumbed earlier in the week.

* Major commodities markets ended flat to lower on Thursday as fears of recession in Europe offset some positive U.S. economic data.

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, as signs of strength in the economy and higher-than-expected profit at FedEx outweighed more warnings about Europe.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 0630 India Repo Rate

- 1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa Oct

- 1330 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Nov (Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)