TOKYO Dec 19 U.S. crude futures stood little changed on Monday after declining 5.9 percent the previous week amid ongoing worries about Europe's debt crisis.

Trading volume is expected to be low this week as the holiday season approaches.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery, which expires at the end of Tuesday's settlement, was down 5 cents at $93.48 a barrel by 0007 GMT, after settling down 34 cents on Friday, hurt by the warning by credit rating agency Fitch that it may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries.

The contract declined 5.9 percent last week, its biggest percentage weekly loss since the week to Sept. 23, weighed down by OPEC's decision to target production of 30 million barrels of oil per day.

* London Brent crude for February delivery was down 35 cents at $103.00 a barrel, after settling down 25 cents on Friday.

* The last convoy of U.S. soldiers pulled out of Iraq on Sunday, ending nearly nine years of war that cost almost 4,500 American and tens of thousands of Iraqi lives and left a country still grappling with political uncertainty.

* Speculators cut their net long positions in U.S. crude oil futures and options positions in the week to Dec. 13, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* With two weeks left in the trading year, the euro zone debt crisis will remain the primary impediment to pushing the S&P 500 index into positive territory for 2011.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.42 points, or 0.02 percent, at 11,866.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.91 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,219.66.

* The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on day: (Time in GMT)

- 1500 - US NAHB housing market/Dec (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)