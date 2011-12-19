TOKYO Dec 19 U.S. crude futures stood
little changed on Monday after declining 5.9 percent the
previous week amid ongoing worries about Europe's debt crisis.
Trading volume is expected to be low this week as the
holiday season approaches.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for January delivery, which expires at
the end of Tuesday's settlement, was down 5 cents at $93.48 a
barrel by 0007 GMT, after settling down 34 cents on Friday, hurt
by the warning by credit rating agency Fitch that it may
downgrade France and six other euro zone countries.
The contract declined 5.9 percent last week, its biggest
percentage weekly loss since the week to Sept. 23, weighed down
by OPEC's decision to target production of 30 million barrels of
oil per day.
* London Brent crude for February delivery was down
35 cents at $103.00 a barrel, after settling down 25 cents on
Friday.
* The last convoy of U.S. soldiers pulled out of Iraq on
Sunday, ending nearly nine years of war that cost almost 4,500
American and tens of thousands of Iraqi lives and left a country
still grappling with political uncertainty.
* Speculators cut their net long positions in U.S. crude oil
futures and options positions in the week to Dec. 13, data from
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
MARKETS NEWS
* With two weeks left in the trading year, the euro zone
debt crisis will remain the primary impediment to pushing the
S&P 500 index into positive territory for 2011.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.42
points, or 0.02 percent, at 11,866.39. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 3.91 points, or 0.32 percent, at
1,219.66.
* The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on
Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three
months, as investors await more developments and ratings
downgrades from Europe.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on day: (Time in GMT)
- 1500 - US NAHB housing market/Dec
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)