SINGAPORE Dec 21 U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday in early Asian trade as stronger than expected U.S. economic data allayed fears of demand falling in the world's biggest oil consumer.

Prices were also supported by a sharper than forecast drop in U.S. crude stocks last week, industry data showed on Monday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for February rose 32 cents to $97.56 a barrel by 2358 GMT. The January contract, which expired on Tuesday, surged over 3 percent to settle at $97.22 a day earlier, the biggest one-day percentage gain since Oct. 27.

* In London, ICE February Brent crude rose $3.09, or almost 3 percent, to settle at $106.73 a barrel on Tuesday. It was the biggest one-day percentage rise since Oct. 14.

* U.S. crude oil inventories fell heavily last week as imports fell and refiners drew down stocks for end of year tax purposes, according to weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute released on Tuesday.

* The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 8.9 percent in November from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

* French oil major Total expects its oil production in Libya to go back to pre-war levels next month, said Bernard Avignon, Total's head of exploration and poduction in Libya.

* About 100 demonstrators confronted police in Aktuau, capital of the western oil producing Mangistau region in Kazakhstan, demanding to know who ordered police to fire on protesters during clashes over the past days that killed at least 15 people in the worse violence in the Central Asian state in decades.

* Saudi Aramco plans to partially shut its 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) Riyadh refinery in January for planned maintenance, trading sources said.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. housing starts and building permits jumped to a 1-1/2-year high in November, boosting hopes that the housing market is entering a tentative recovery.

* Wall Street rallied nearly 3 percent as investors bought surging banks, homebuilders and networking companies, though lo volume appeared exaggerating market moves.

* Short-term financing costs for euro zone struggler Spain more than halved on Tuesday as banks lapped up debt at an auction, with much of the purchasing power said to come from cut-rate money to be lent by the European Central Bank.

* Sources reported more than 10 Italian banks, including major lenders, were looking to apply for the ECB loans by using state-guaranteed bonds as collateral.

* Investors will watch the European Central Bank's first ever offer of three-year loans to banks to help lenders lower their funding costs, though there is much uncertainty about what demand it will draw.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday(GMT):

1500 - U.S. Nov existing home sales

1530 - U.S. weekly EIA petroleum

1700 - EZ Nov Euroilstock refinery output (Reporting by Francis Kan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)