SINGAPORE Dec 22 U.S. crude futures rose for a fourth session on Thursday in early Asian trade after U.S. crude stockpiles fell to a three-year low.

Gains were capped by ongoing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis, as the boost in sentiment from a bigger-than- expected take up of a European Central Bank offer of loans by the region's banks was offset by data showing Italy had tipped into recession.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for February rose 36 cents to $99.03 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after gaining $1.43 to settle at $98.67 on Wednesday.

* In London, ICE February Brent crude settled 98 cents higher at $107.71 a barrel on Wednesday.

* U.S. government data showed domestic crude stocks fell 10.6 million barrels last week to 323.6 million barrels, the lowest since the week to Dec. 26, 2008, after logging the biggest weekly inventory drawdown in nearly 11 years.

* China's crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia rose 32.3 percent from a year earlier to 4.81 million tonnes in November, customs data showed. November imports were also 5.7 percent higher than 4.55 million tonnes in October.

* KazMunaiGas Exploration Production said on Wednesday it expects to meet its reduced oil production target for the year after police deployed armed security around the oilfield closest to the scene of Kazakhstan's deadliest riots in decades.

* Libya has agreed to supply oil to four major European trading houses in 2012, a senior National Oil Corporation (NOC) source said, amounting to at least 9 percent of its crude exports, in a break from a policy of restricting sales to refiners.

* Arab League officials arrive in Syria on Thursday to prepare for monitors overseeing an Arab peace plan, after activists said President Bashar al-Assad's forces carried out the deadliest assault in their nine-month crackdown on protests.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares and the euro eased on Thursday as doubts remained over how much of the funds banks raised from an inaugural long-term European Central Bank tender will actually flow into struggling euro zone economies and help restore confidence.

* Technology shares slumped and pushed the Nasdaq down 1 percent after Oracle reported results that cast doubts on the sector's health, even as broader U.S. markets closed flat in a thinly traded day.

* U.S. home sales rose in November, adding to hints of recovery, but updated data showed the housing crash was much deeper than previously thought.

* Euro zone consumer confidence fell in December, with concerns about the slowing economy showing little sign of let-up in the region as a whole.

* Japan's central bank offered a bleaker view of the economy and the government warned of worsening business sentiment as exports slumped, adding to evidence of the pain Europe's debt crisis is inflicting on global growth and Japan's recovery prospects.

* Data from Italy showed the euro zone's third-largest economy had tipped into recession and analysts predicted a gloomier fourth quarter and further difficulties onwards.

DATA/EVENTS

1530 - U.S. EIA weekly natural gas stocks (Reporting by Francis Kan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)