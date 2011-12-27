(Refiles to remove reference to API stocks data, which is scheduled for release on Wednesday)

SINGAPORE Dec 27 U.S. crude oil edged up towards $100 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by supply disruptions in Syria and Iranian naval exercises in a key shipping lane.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for February rose 10 cents to $99.78 a barrel by 2354 GMT, adding to gains from the previous session.

* Iran on Saturday began 10 days of naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concern about a possible closure of the world's most strategic oil transit channel in the event of any outbreak of military conflict between Tehran and the West.

* Syrian Oil Minister Sufian Alao said on Saturday that his country's oil production had fallen by about 30 to 35 percent as a result of sanctions imposed on Syria over its nine-month crackdown on anti-government protests.

MARKETS NEWS

* China's industrial output is expected to grow 11 percent for 2012, easing from an estimated 13.9 percent in 2011, China's industry minister said on Monday.

* New U.S. single-family home sales rose to a seven-month high in November, with the supply on the market at the lowest in 5-1/2 years, the government said on Friday.

* U.S. consumer spending was tepid in November and a gauge of business investment fell for a second straight month, suggesting the economy lost some of its recent momentum.

* The leaders of Germany's major business and industry groups said they expect the country's economy to lose momentum though not enter recession in 2012, weighed down by the euro zone's debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

0500 Japan Construction orders yy Nov 2011

