SINGAPORE Dec 27 U.S. crude oil edged up
towards $100 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by supply
disruptions in Syria and Iranian naval exercises in a key
shipping lane.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for February rose 10 cents to $99.78 a
barrel by 2354 GMT, adding to gains from the previous session.
* Iran on Saturday began 10 days of naval exercises in the
Strait of Hormuz, raising concern about a possible closure of
the world's most strategic oil transit channel in the event of
any outbreak of military conflict between Tehran and the West.
* Syrian Oil Minister Sufian Alao said on Saturday that his
country's oil production had fallen by about 30 to 35 percent as
a result of sanctions imposed on Syria over its nine-month
crackdown on anti-government protests.
MARKETS NEWS
* China's industrial output is expected to grow 11 percent
for 2012, easing from an estimated 13.9 percent in 2011, China's
industry minister said on Monday.
* New U.S. single-family home sales rose to a seven-month
high in November, with the supply on the market at the lowest in
5-1/2 years, the government said on Friday.
* U.S. consumer spending was tepid in November and a gauge
of business investment fell for a second straight month,
suggesting the economy lost some of its recent momentum.
* The leaders of Germany's major business and industry
groups said they expect the country's economy to lose momentum
though not enter recession in 2012, weighed down by the euro
zone's debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Nov 2011
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Dec
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)